Pets in China now taking on jobs in cafes to earn their snack money: ‘Paw-sitive work’

In an unusual move that has attracted internet's attention, a café owner in China recently took to Xiaohongshu—China's equivalent of Instagram—to announce an intriguing job opening: “Cat employees wanted!” The post quickly gained traction, attracting over 100 likes and 600 comments. The owner specified they were on the lookout for “healthy, good-tempered cats,” offering a daily snack and a 30 per cent discount for the friends of pet owners. A café in China sought cat employees, sparking a trend of pets earning "snack money" at cafes. (Unsplash)

(Also read: Visitors outraged as Chinese aquarium's much-touted 'whale shark' turns out to be a robot)

This concept, which might initially seem bizarre, is part of a growing trend known as “Zhengmaotiaoqian,” meaning “earn snack money” in Chinese. The phenomenon reflects the increasing popularity of pet cafés in China, where pet owners are now sending their furry companions to work. These cafés provide a unique experience for visitors, who can interact with the animals that roam freely within the establishment, allowing the cafés to charge an entrance fee.

A win-win situation for pets and owners

According to CNN, customers at these cat and dog cafés typically pay an entrance fee ranging from 30 to 60 yuan (approximately £3.50 to £7.00), or they can simply order food. This arrangement proves advantageous for pet owners who need to leave their pets at home while they head to work.

“I feel it’s just like parents sending their kids off to school,” explained 27-year-old PhD student Jane Xue as she dropped off her two-year-old Samoyed, OK, for her new part-time job. “Sending OK to the café is a win-win. She gets to play with other dogs and won’t feel so lonely.” Jane also noted that sending OK to work allows her to save money on cooling costs at home.

(Also read: Chinese 'spider-woman' defies gravity, climbs 100-metre cliffs bare-handed without safety gear)

Job hunting for feline friends

Not all pets have been as fortunate in securing jobs, however. Xin Xin, a 33-year-old Chinese teacher based in Beijing, has been on the lookout for a café willing to hire her two-year-old tuxedo cat, Zhang Bu’er—whose name translates to “not stupid.” Despite his adorable qualities, Zhang Bu’er is yet to land a position.

“He is clingy and good at purring!” Xin proudly declared while detailing her cat’s resume. She added that they “only expect some cans of cat food or snacks as his salary.”