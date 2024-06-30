Moradabad residents use boats to commute after heavy rain causes waterlogging

Following the heavy rain, many parts of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday witnessed severe waterlogging, with people having to use boats to commute. The rain is expected in the overlying and adjoining areas of Jattari, Khair, Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, and Hathras(ANI UP/Uttarakhand X)

The residents of Bholanath Colony in Moradabad were seen using boats to navigate the submerged area.

The residents say that the situation prevailing in the area is "quite bad" due to the waterlogging.

"The situation is quite bad. We are using a boat to commute. The whole area is suffering from waterlogging. Even the boat came only yesterday. We have to travel in this water," Bablu, a resident of Bholanath Colony, told ANI.

Another resident told ANI that waterlogging and submergence happen every year during the rainy season.

"There is no drainage. A person can drown in this water. We were stuck here for three days. The boat came only yesterday. It happens every year," Julie, a resident of Bholanath Colony, said.

The Regional Met Centre of New Delhi on Sunday morning predicted a thunderstorm with light to moderate-intensity rain to occur during the next hour in the western region of Uttar Pradesh.

The rain is expected in the overlying and adjoining areas of Jattari, Khair, Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, and Hathras.

The Regional Met Centre of New Delhi informed this news through a social media post on X, stating, "05:15 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Jattari, Khair, Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, and Hathras (U.P.) during the next 2 hours."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in various parts of the nation.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls occurred at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, South Interior Karnataka; Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Coastal Karnataka, and Kerala," said a press release.

Meanwhile, in an update on the southwest monsoon, the IMD said, "The Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of East Uttar Pradesh and some more parts of West Uttar Pradesh today, the 29th of June, 2024. The Northern Limit of Monsoon now passes through 26°N/65°E, Jaisalmer, Churu, Bhiwani, Delhi, Aligarh, Hardoi, Moradabad, Una, Pathankot, Jammu, 33°N/74°E. Conditions are favorable for further advance of the southwest Monsoon into some more parts of West Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh & Punjab, and remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu during the next 2-3 days." (ANI)