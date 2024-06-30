 Moradabad residents use boats to commute after heavy rain causes waterlogging - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Moradabad residents use boats to commute after heavy rain causes waterlogging

ANI |
Jun 30, 2024 12:56 PM IST

The Regional Met Centre of New Delhi predicted a thunderstorm with light to moderate-intensity rain to occur in the western region of UP

Following the heavy rain, many parts of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday witnessed severe waterlogging, with people having to use boats to commute.

The rain is expected in the overlying and adjoining areas of Jattari, Khair, Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, and Hathras(ANI UP/Uttarakhand X)
The rain is expected in the overlying and adjoining areas of Jattari, Khair, Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, and Hathras(ANI UP/Uttarakhand X)

The residents of Bholanath Colony in Moradabad were seen using boats to navigate the submerged area.

The residents say that the situation prevailing in the area is "quite bad" due to the waterlogging.

ALSO READ | Heavy rain likely in Delhi-NCR today, IMD issues ‘orange' alert for next 4 days

"The situation is quite bad. We are using a boat to commute. The whole area is suffering from waterlogging. Even the boat came only yesterday. We have to travel in this water," Bablu, a resident of Bholanath Colony, told ANI.

Another resident told ANI that waterlogging and submergence happen every year during the rainy season.

"There is no drainage. A person can drown in this water. We were stuck here for three days. The boat came only yesterday. It happens every year," Julie, a resident of Bholanath Colony, said.

ALSO READ | Watch: Heavy rain in Haridwar swells dry Sukhi river, vehicles swept away

The Regional Met Centre of New Delhi on Sunday morning predicted a thunderstorm with light to moderate-intensity rain to occur during the next hour in the western region of Uttar Pradesh.

The rain is expected in the overlying and adjoining areas of Jattari, Khair, Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, and Hathras.

The Regional Met Centre of New Delhi informed this news through a social media post on X, stating, "05:15 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Jattari, Khair, Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, and Hathras (U.P.) during the next 2 hours."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in various parts of the nation.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls occurred at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, South Interior Karnataka; Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Coastal Karnataka, and Kerala," said a press release.

ALSO READ | 6 killed in rain-related incidents in Delhi-NCR, more showers likely today | 10 points

Meanwhile, in an update on the southwest monsoon, the IMD said, "The Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of East Uttar Pradesh and some more parts of West Uttar Pradesh today, the 29th of June, 2024. The Northern Limit of Monsoon now passes through 26°N/65°E, Jaisalmer, Churu, Bhiwani, Delhi, Aligarh, Hardoi, Moradabad, Una, Pathankot, Jammu, 33°N/74°E. Conditions are favorable for further advance of the southwest Monsoon into some more parts of West Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh & Punjab, and remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu during the next 2-3 days." (ANI)

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Moradabad residents use boats to commute after heavy rain causes waterlogging
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On