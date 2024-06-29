Watch: Heavy rain in Haridwar swells dry Sukhi river, vehicles swept away

Heavy rain hit Haridwar on Saturday afternoon, causing the Sukhi river to flood and wash away numerous parked cars. The rainwater also entered homes and flooded major roads in the town. A Uttarakhand Police personnel advises people as the water level of river Ganga rises amid heavy rainfall, in Haridwar on Saturday. (ANI)

Normally dry, the Sukhi riverbed is often used as a parking area. However, the sudden flood carried cars away into the river, which flows into the Ganga nearby.

“Due to heavy rains in Haridwar, the water level of Ganga has increased considerably. Some people had parked their vehicles near dry Sukhi river instead of parking places, which started flowing into the Ganga river due to heavy rains,” Uttarakhand police said in a statement.

There has been no loss of life in the incident, police said.

“Please park your vehicles in the designated parking places only,” it advised people.

People were seen gathered on bridges near Har ki Pauri to record the sight of the cars being swept away on their phones.

Uttarakhand weather forecast

On Friday, southwest monsoon covered whole Uttarakhand. The monsoon has progressed further, covering the remaining parts of East Uttar Pradesh and extending into more areas of West Uttar Pradesh as of Saturday, the India Meterological Department said.

IMD has predicted very heavy isolated rainfall in the state from June 30 to July 3.

A low-pressure system is currently located over the northwest Bay of Bengal, near the north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts, according to the weather office. Additionally, cyclonic circulations have developed over northeast Rajasthan, eastern Uttar Pradesh bordering Bihar, and northwest Uttar Pradesh at lower tropospheric levels, it stated.