 Delhi rains: Bodies of 3 workers trapped in under-construction basement recovered
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Delhi rains: Bodies of 3 workers trapped in under-construction basement recovered

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 29, 2024 02:01 PM IST

With this, the death toll due to rain-related incidents in Delhi rose to eight. Earlier, five, including a cab driver and two minor boys, died on Friday

The bodies of three labourers, who were feared trapped in an under- construction basement in south west Delhi’s Vasant Vihar, were recovered on Saturday morning after a 28-hour operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies.

The two-storey basement, which was dug up for nearly 20 feet, was covered with at least 10-feet of water, slush, collapsed parts of temporary structures and a couple of trees. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
(Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said the clogged water was cleared out and the bodies were taken out at around 10.45am. “The bodies were moved to Safdarjung Hospital for postmortem,” he said.

The victims have been identified by police as Santosh Yadav, 19, his namesake Santosh Yadav, 20, and Daya Ram, 45—all residents of Bihar.

With this, the death toll due to rain-related incidents in Delhi rose to eight. Earlier, five, including a cab driver and two minor boys, died on Friday.

The two-storey basement, which was dug up for nearly 20 feet, was covered with at least 10-feet of water, slush, collapsed parts of temporary structures and a couple of trees, officials added.

“The rescuers were facing difficulties in clearing the debris due to the presence of iron rods and other construction materials in the under-construction basement. At least two pumps were being used to drain the water. However, the pumps were not functioning to their best capacity as the mud slush blocked the machines,” deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Rohit Meena said on Friday evening.

Delhi
Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 29, 2024
