Uttarakhand CM meets PM Modi, seeks support on hydro, infrastructure projects

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and congratulated him on assuming the office for the third successive term. Dhami presented a replica of Mahasu Temple to Prime Minister Modi and informed him about various issues related to the development of the state. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dhami said hydroelectric projects are the main factor in the increase in the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). To meet the electricity requirements of the state, Uttarakhand has to purchase energy worth about ₹ 1,000 crores from the open market every year, putting an additional burden on the financial resources of the state.

The chief minister requested PM Modi to review the final report of the expert committee constituted on the instructions of the Supreme Court regarding the 24 hydroelectric projects proposed in Alaknanda, Bhagirathi and tributary rivers with the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Ministry of Power.

He apprised the prime minister about challenges faced in selecting appropriate land for compensatory afforestation under current forest conservation rules. Dhami highlighted that Uttarakhand, with 67% forest cover, faces constraints in land availability for development projects critical for infrastructure and strategic purposes along the international border. He urged PM Modi to expedite approvals for the transfer of forest land required by various central agencies such as NHAI, BRO, ITBP, Railways, and the Army.

Dhami requested PM Modi's support for establishing a Multi-Modal Logistics Park to attract investments and advocated for the transfer of land from BHEL Haridwar for industrial development. He updated PM Modi on the progress of the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster at Khurpiya, stressing the importance of central approval to move forward with this initiative.

Highlighting cultural and religious tourism, Dhami briefed Modi on the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission aimed at developing 48 mythological temples. He requested ₹1,000 crore in assistance to enhance connectivity and infrastructure around these temple sites.

Dhami proposed several ambitious projects including the Dehradun-Mussoorie rail line expansion and the administrative and financial approval for tunnel projects at Jyoli Kang-Vedang, Sipu-Tola, and Milam-Lapthal.