State’s people eager to see Modi as PM: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday that the people of Punjab were “eager to see Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for a third term”. Speaking at a press conference at a private hotel on Ferozepur Road, Dhami highlighted what he said was the “remarkable development” India saw during Modi’s ten years as the PM. He appealed to the city residents to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu. All 13 seats in Punjab go to polls in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

All 13 seats in Punjab go to polls in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Raising questions over the pending funds of rural development funds with the Centre, Dhami said that the Punjab government had not provided the utilisation certificate and was “misusing” the funds provided earlier.

Praising PM Modi’s leadership, the chief minister said that India’s progress over the past decade was “unparalleled and that the country had gained significant global recognition due to the PM’s relentless efforts”.

Hitting out at the Congress, Dhami said that despite 60 years of being in power, they never prioritised Punjab’s development. In contrast, he highlighted Modi’s initiatives, such as commemorating December 26 as Bal Diwas to honour the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s four sons and fulfilling the promise of opening the Kartarpur Corridor, allowing devotees from India and abroad to visit Guru Nanak Dev’s shrine.

He took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, accusing them of deceiving Punjabis by contesting elections together in places such as Delhi and Haryana and fighting separately in Punjab. Dhami emphasised that the people of Punjab and the country realise that to secure a bright future, the BJP must be brought back to power and Modi must be elected as Prime Minister.

He levelled allegations of corruption against the AAP government and said that party’s supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was under the scanner in excise policy “scam” and corruption was at its peak in Punjab government as well.