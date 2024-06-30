Heavy rain likely in Delhi-NCR today, IMD issues ‘orange' alert for next 4 days

Delhi NCR is expected to experience heavy rain on Sunday, June 30, continuing over the next four days with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issuing an ‘orange rain alert’. The region will see moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds with speeds between 30 to 40 kmph. The maximum temperature on Sunday is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The regional meteorological centre in New Delhi forecast for Sunday said, “Generally cloudy sky. Moderate to heavy rain/thunderstorm. accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph).” The maximum temperature on Sunday is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest weather bulletin from the regional met centre, the ‘orange alert’ for heavy rain is expected to persist until July 3 in the national capital.

The forecast for July 1 and 2 said, “Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rain/thunderstorm.” The maximum temperature is expected to be 30 degrees Celsius on July 1, and it will drop to 29 degrees Celsius on July 2 and 3.

From July 3 to 5, the weather agency predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Rain situation in Delhi NCR

Parts of Delhi experienced rainfall on Saturday morning, with areas like Rohini and Burari receiving showers. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius.

Weather experts have observed extreme weather events in the national capital. During the entire Monsoon season, Delhi typically receives around 650 mm of rainfall.

On Friday, the first day of heavy rain this season, the capital received approximately one-third of its total Monsoon rainfall.

Six rain-related deaths were reported on Saturday, raising the toll to 11 in the first two days since the Monsoon arrived, according to news agency PTI.

Authorities have stated that strong measures are being implemented to prevent waterlogging in the upcoming days, when heavy rains are predicted.

The Monsoon arrived in Delhi on Friday morning, and the city recorded 228.1 mm of rainfall on the first day—the highest for the month of June since 1936.

Heavy rains on Friday led to waterlogging in many parts of the city, including the Pragati Maidan tunnel, which remained closed on Saturday. Draining water from the tunnel was still in progress, and according to PWD officials, it was expected to be operational again by late Saturday night.