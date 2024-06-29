6 killed in rain-related incidents in Delhi-NCR, more showers likely today | 10 points

At least six people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Delhi, including a labourer trapped under the rubble of an under-constriction wall in Vasant Vihar and a 45-year-old cab driver at a canopy collapse incident at Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 1 on Friday. NDRF personnel recover a body from under the debris of a wall that collapsed on Friday at a construction site at Vasant Vihar(PTI)

The national capital woke up to another overcast morning on Saturday as parts of the city recorded light showers a day after logged 228.1 mm of rainfall in 24 hours on Friday, the highest in a single day in June in 88 years.

With the monsoon arriving in the capital, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall over the next five days, with parts of Delhi likely to witness heavy showers till July 1.

Delhi’s minimum temperature on Saturday was 28.0 °C, which is around normal for this time of the year. It was 24.7°C a day earlier.

Here are the latest updates on the Delhi rainfall:

1. Several parts of the city continued to be waterlogged, and many areas experienced prolonged power cuts.

2. The weather agency said with Friday’s spell, June has now recorded 234.5mm of monthly rainfall, which is over three times the normal monthly average of 74.1mm.

3. The bodies of three labourers were on Saturday pulled from the rubble of a wall that collapsed at a construction site in the Vasant Vihar. Delhi Fire Service officials said that two of them have been identified as Santosh Kumar Yadav (19) and Santosh (38). The third labourer is yet to be identified.

4. A search operation is underway to ensure that no one else is trapped under the rubble. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force, Delhi Disaster Management Authority, and civic agencies are carrying out the operation, the officials said.

5. Two boys, aged 8 and 10 years, drowned while they were playing in a rainwater-filled ditch in Delhi's New Usmanpur area on Friday. In another incident, a man drowned at a flooded underpass in the Shalimar Bagh area.

6. A 39-year-old man was also electrocuted in Rohini's Prem Nagar area on Friday.

7. The heavy rain also led to trees getting uprooted in many areas, causing damage to properties and cars parked in residential areas.

8. The Delhi government has set up a 24-hour control room to monitor the waterlogging situation, minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has announced.

9. Meanwhile, the canopy collapse at the Delhi Airport T-1 has resulted in the suspension of operations from the terminal, which handles around 200 flights a day, indefinitely. Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu further said that a war room has been constituted to ensure refunds or alternate flights for affected passengers in the incident. He also guaranteed a refund within seven days or alternate flights for those whose flights were canceled.

10. The Delhi Police have registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 304A (death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from agencies)