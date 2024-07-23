AP EAMCET 2024 Counselling: Final phase registration begins at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, link here

Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh has started the AP EAMCET 2024 Counselling final phase registration on July 23, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the final phase can find the direct link to register on the official website of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP EAMCET 2024 Counselling: Final phase registration begins, link here

The last date for payment of processing fee cum registration and online certificate verification is till July 25, 2024. The online verification of uploaded certificates at notified helpline centres can be done till July 26, 2024.

The web-options can be exercised by the registered and eligible candidates from July 24 to July 26, 2024 and change of options for the candidates can be done on July 27, 2024.

The eligibility criteria includes that candidates who have passed Intermediate / CBSE / ICSE / NATIONAL OPEN SCHOOL / APOSS with pass percentage of marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry at +2 levels with >=44.5% for OCs and >=39.5% for reserved categories (BC/SC/ST) in qualifying examination in group subjects are only eligible for admission.

AP EAMCET 2024 Counselling: How to apply

Follow these steps given below to apply for the counselling round.

Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Upload the documents if needed.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing fee for web counseling is Rs.1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST). The candidates are instructed to pay through online by credit card/ debit card/net banking etc in web site. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EAPCET.