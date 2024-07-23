OJEE 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result releasing today at ojee.nic.in, know how to check

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board will release OJEE 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result on July 23, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 1 counselling round can check the seat allotment result on the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. The link to check seat allotment result will be activated by 5 pm. OJEE 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result releasing today, know how to check

As per the official schedule, the online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 1)/ Exercise Freeze/ Float option can be done from July 23 to July 28, 2024. The last date to respond to query for Round 1 is till July 29, 2024 by 5 pm.

All those candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round for admission to First Year Degree Programs In B.Tech, B.Arch, B. Plan, B. Pharm, B.CAT, Integrated Mba (5 Years), Integrated M.Sc. (5 Years) can follow the steps given below to check the seat allotment result.

OJEE 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Click on OJEE 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the choice filling and locking facility for Round 1 of MTECH/MARCH/ MPLAN/ MBA/MCA/MSc. Comp Sc. Counselling, OJEE 2024 has been extended till today, July 23, 2024. As per schedule, the reconciliation of date, verification, and validation of allocated seats can be done from July 23 to July 25, 2024. The seat allotment result will be released on July 26, 2024 by 5 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OJEE.