WBJEE 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 releasing today at wbjeeb.in, here’s how to check

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will release WBJEE 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 on July 23, 2024. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.in. The seat allotment result for Round 1 can also be checked at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 releasing today, know how to check

As per the official schedule, the payment of seat acceptance fee and reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission can be done from July 23 to July 29, 2024.

Candidates will log in to check their allotment. The allotment status will show the Institute and course in which he/she has been allotted a seat.

WBJEE 2024 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidate must pay a refundable (conditional) seat acceptance fee /caution money of Rs. 5000/- through online transactions (Net banking, Debit Card/ Credit Card/ UPI) and download the allotment letter. If the candidate fails to pay the seat acceptance fee, the current allotment will be cancelled, and he/she will not be considered for seat allotment in the Upgradation Round.

As per the official notice, after downloading the allotment letter, the candidate must report to the allotted Institute with the allotment letter and all other documents for physical verification.

The Round 2 seat allotment result will be displayed on July 31, 2024. The payment of seat acceptance fee for fresh allottees and reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission can be done from July 31 to August 3, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.