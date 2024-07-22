VIT Bangalore’s new ‘Data Science and AI Programme’ promises to empower next-gen AI data scientists

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Bangalore has launched the ‘Data Science and AI Programme’ to empower the next generation of AI-powered data scientists. VIT Bangalore launches new ‘Data Science and AI Programme’ to empower next-gen AI data scientists. (file image)

A press release issued by the institution informed that the new programme integrates open-source libraries such as Pandas, and Matplotlib as well as Gen AI modules equipping early and mid-professionals with a comprehensive understanding of AI and data science.

Also read: MDI Gurgaon Admissions 2024: Apply for PGDM Public Policy and Management course, registration ends on July 31

The programme is based on the underlying fact that there's a substantial 51 percent disparity between the demand and supply of AI/ machine learning (ML) BDA tech talent in India as highlighted by NASSCOM’s State of Data Science & AI Skills in India report.

The release stated that the online Data Science and AI programme spans to 16 weeks specifically curated for early professionals seeking a solid understanding of Python, data science, and foundational knowledge of machine learning and generative AI applications.

Also read: MAH LLB 3-year CAP 2024 online registration deadline extended till July 24

The programme also caters to mid-managers looking to apply these concepts to data science, machine learning, and generative AI projects, equipping them with the skills needed to excel in a rapidly evolving digital landscape, the release added.

By integrating open-source libraries like Pandas and Matplotlib into the curriculum, participants will learn Python, an industry-standard language, and will gain expertise in leveraging AI techniques.

Also read: NEET UG counselling 2024 likely from July 24, FAQs on all India quota admissions

The press release cited the findings of a report by Analytics and Data Science Jobs in India 2023, which stated that jobs for data science professionals with two to five years of experience grew by 34% in the country.

Another report by Grand View Research, 2023 highlighted that the global AI market is expected to reach a staggering by 2030, fuelling a surge in data science jobs.

About the course:

The Data Science and AI Programme consists of an in-depth exploration of ML algorithms, including supervised and unsupervised learning, as well as time series analysis.

The programme is taught by renowned faculty experts in Data Science, ML & AI.

Besides, the program also features hands-on Jupyter notebook exercises, real-world case studies for Python-based data science exploration, interactive masterclasses for Generative AI, and other modules to help learners understand concepts effectively.

A plus point of the programme is that it is cost-effective which makes quality education more accessible to a wider audience.

The ‘Data Science and AI Programme’ will commence on September 30, 2024, according to the press release.

The application fee for the programme is ₹50,000 plus applicable taxes. Upon successful completion of the programme with a minimum grading of 70%, participants will be awarded a certificate of completion from VIT Bangalore.

For more information, visit the official website of VIT Bangalore.