VIT Bangalore’s new ‘Data Science and AI Programme’ promises to empower next-gen AI data scientists
VIT Bangalore will commence the classes for Data Science and AI Programme from September 30, 2024. Check the details of the course below.
The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Bangalore has launched the ‘Data Science and AI Programme’ to empower the next generation of AI-powered data scientists.
A press release issued by the institution informed that the new programme integrates open-source libraries such as Pandas, and Matplotlib as well as Gen AI modules equipping early and mid-professionals with a comprehensive understanding of AI and data science.
Also read: MDI Gurgaon Admissions 2024: Apply for PGDM Public Policy and Management course, registration ends on July 31
The programme is based on the underlying fact that there's a substantial 51 percent disparity between the demand and supply of AI/ machine learning (ML) BDA tech talent in India as highlighted by NASSCOM’s State of Data Science & AI Skills in India report.
The release stated that the online Data Science and AI programme spans to 16 weeks specifically curated for early professionals seeking a solid understanding of Python, data science, and foundational knowledge of machine learning and generative AI applications.
Also read: MAH LLB 3-year CAP 2024 online registration deadline extended till July 24
The programme also caters to mid-managers looking to apply these concepts to data science, machine learning, and generative AI projects, equipping them with the skills needed to excel in a rapidly evolving digital landscape, the release added.
By integrating open-source libraries like Pandas and Matplotlib into the curriculum, participants will learn Python, an industry-standard language, and will gain expertise in leveraging AI techniques.
Also read: NEET UG counselling 2024 likely from July 24, FAQs on all India quota admissions
The press release cited the findings of a report by Analytics and Data Science Jobs in India 2023, which stated that jobs for data science professionals with two to five years of experience grew by 34% in the country.
Another report by Grand View Research, 2023 highlighted that the global AI market is expected to reach a staggering by 2030, fuelling a surge in data science jobs.
About the course:
The Data Science and AI Programme consists of an in-depth exploration of ML algorithms, including supervised and unsupervised learning, as well as time series analysis.
The programme is taught by renowned faculty experts in Data Science, ML & AI.
Besides, the program also features hands-on Jupyter notebook exercises, real-world case studies for Python-based data science exploration, interactive masterclasses for Generative AI, and other modules to help learners understand concepts effectively.
A plus point of the programme is that it is cost-effective which makes quality education more accessible to a wider audience.
The ‘Data Science and AI Programme’ will commence on September 30, 2024, according to the press release.
The application fee for the programme is ₹50,000 plus applicable taxes. Upon successful completion of the programme with a minimum grading of 70%, participants will be awarded a certificate of completion from VIT Bangalore.
For more information, visit the official website of VIT Bangalore.
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News