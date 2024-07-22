MDI Gurgaon Admissions 2024: Apply for PGDM Public Policy and Management course, registration ends on July 31

The Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon is accepting applications for the PGDM – Public Policy and Management (PGDM-PPM) programme. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the course may submit their applications before July 31, 2024, at 5 PM on the official website of MDI Gurgaon at mdi.ac.in MDI Gurgaon Admissions 2024: Applications open for PGDM Public Policy and Management. Apply before July 31, 5 PM.

Applicants must make an online payment of Rs. 3000 (inclusive of 18% GST) when submitting their forms.

A press release issued by the institution stated that the PGDM programme is designed to equip future leaders with a comprehensive understanding of public policy and management. These include skills in strategic planning, policy analysis, and stakeholder engagement.

As per the release, the PGDM-PPM programme spans eighteen months, with fifteen months of intensive coursework at MDI followed by three months dedicated to a Policy Paper.

In the first 15 months, learners will complete 37 courses spread over eight terms, each approximately 7-8 weeks long, totaling 106.5 credits.

Following this, participants engage in a rural immersion experience to apply their learning in real-world settings, enhancing their practical skills.

In the last three months, participants will complete a dissertation or policy paper at their respective workplaces, which allows them to showcase their theoretical knowledge in a practical context.

The alumni network of the programme includes 250 senior officers from 22 Ministries, State Governments, and 12 Services, the release informed.

During the tenure of the course, participants will engage in a Community of Practice Interphase, as well as interact with policy and development experts and alumni and participate in theme-based workshops and roundtables.

The PGDM=PPM programme also includes a one-week village immersion comprising a real-life laboratory for engaging with society and policy.

The faculty includes experts with decades of international and national experience in government, industry, and academia, equipping participants with policy formulation, implementation, analysis, evaluation, and assessment skills, the release informed.

The institute also awards the Director’s Gold Medal to the participant with the highest CGPA and the School of Public Policy and Governance Gold Medal to the participant with the second-highest CGPA each year.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA:

For DOPT Sponsored Applicants: Officers of All India Services, Central Services (organized & non-organized, technical & non-technical), faculty members of State Administrative Training Institutes, and officers of the State Civil Services (SCS)/Non-State Civil Services (Non-SCS), must meet the following conditions:

Length of Service: Officers should have completed 5 years of Group ‘A’ service by the start of the programme.

Age: Officers should have at least three years of service remaining after completing the programme.

Earlier Training: The officers should not have undergone a training programme of 12 weeks or more in India during a period of 5 years preceding the date of commencement of the PGDM programme. Also, the officer should not have undergone a programme of training abroad of more than 2 weeks in the preceding 2-years, more than one month in the preceding 3-years, or more than six months in the preceding 5-years.

For Self-Sponsored Applicants:

50% marks or equivalent CGPA in both class X and XII.

Minimum 3-year Bachelor's Degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in any discipline from a university recognized by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India

Minimum of 3 years of post-qualification executive work experience as of April 30, 2024.

Valid score in one of the following All India Tests: GMAT, CAT, XAT, MAT, ATMA, or CMAT, up to June 30, 2024.

For more information, applicants can visit the official website.