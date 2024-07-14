CUSAT CAT 2024 Btech 1st allotment: Last date to pay programme fee on July 15, details here

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) will be closing the payment window for Btech 1st allotment tomorrow, July 15. Candidates who wish to confirm their allocated seat can do so by paying the online fee on the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in. CUSAT CAT 2024 Btech 1st allotment: Last date to make fee pay payment is July 15. Check the steps to pay fee below. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

CUSAT CAT 2024: STEPS FOR ONLINE FEE PAYMENT

Visit the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Login by entering Username (email id) and Password.

The details of the allotments received will be displayed with a button to confirm allotment.

Upon clicking the ‘Confirm Allotment’ button, candidates will be directed to the fee payment page.

The payment of fees can be done through Credit/ATM/Debit Card/UPI or through Net Banking.

Candidates must check the payment status as successful after the payment in their profile.

After successful payment, the allotment status will show as “Provisionally Admitted” to the programme allotted.

Candidates can contact the help desk in case of any query before the last date of payment.

Notably, CUSAT published the 1st allotment results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 BTech on July 12 on its official website.

The CUSAT had written in an official notice, “Allotment to various branches of B.Tech Programmes are based on the rank list and the options registered by the candidates. Candidates who have got allotment shall pay the fees applicable for the programme allotted to them by way of online payments on or before the stipulated last date for payment of fees.”

Meanwhile, the following certificates need to be produced by the candidate at the time of verification:

S.S.L.C / 10th Standard Certificate & Mark List 12th Standard/Higher Secondary Certificate & Mark List Transfer Certificate from the Institution last attended Conduct Certificate from the Institution last attended Proof for communal reservation Proof for Special Reservation, if any (DAC, NRI, CGW, CHD, EWS, IDC, LKD, ANM etc) Proof for Keralite Status Self-declaration stating Nationality

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.