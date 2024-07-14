JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 released at jkbose.nic.in, here's how to check scorecards, result details here

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE, released the Class 11 Results 2024 today, July 14. Candidates who took the examination can now check their scorecards on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. JKBOSE Class 11 Results live updates JKBOSE 11th Result 2024: Here's how to download scorecards from jkbose.nic.in. Check other exam details here. (Vipin Kumar/HT file)

Candidates will have to enter their roll number and registration number as log in credentials to check their results.

JKBOSE Class 11 results 2024: Steps to check

Go to the official website at jkresults.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the JK Class 11 result link

Enter your roll number and registration number and submit.

The JK board Class 11 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printout of the results for future need.

Notably, an overall pass percentage of 72 percent has been registered in the Class 11 results this year. The pass percentage of girls is 75 percent, and that of boys is 69 percent.

Furthermore, a total of 12,3,026 students enrolled in the examination of which 8,83,96 passed.

A total of 38998 candidates secured first division, 16,400 secured second division, and 797 were placed in the third division. 31,174 candidates re-appeared for the exam, and 3462 candidates failed, the board said.

It may be mentioned here that the Class 11 board examination for all streams- Arts, Science and Commerce was conducted between April and May 2024. The exam in the soft zone areas were conducted from April 22 to May 26, 2024, whereas in the hard zone areas, it was held from April 2 to May 1.

The board had previously released results of Class 10 and 12 exam results on its official website.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.