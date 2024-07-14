JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 Live: JK board Class 11 result awaited at jkresults.nic.in

JKBOSE 11th Results 2024 Live: JK Board Class 11 result will be declared on jkbose.nic.in and jkresults.nic.in.

JKBOSE 11th Results 2024 Live: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will announce its Class 11th final exam results in due course of time. When declared, the students can check it on jkbose.nic.in. The result will be available on jkresults.nic.in as well. The students can check it using registration and roll numbers....Read More

This year, the JKBOSE Class 11 examination was held in April-May. The exam in the soft zone areas was conducted from April 22 to May 26 and in the hard zone areas, the test took place from April 2 to May 1.

The Board has already announced the Class 10, 12 board exam results.

In 2023, the Class 11 board exam results were declared on July 10. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on JKBOSE Class 11th results.