JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 declared, here's the direct link to check scores at jkbose.nic.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has announced JKBOSE 11th Results 2024. Candidates who appeared in the JK Class 11 examinations can check their results on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. The details can also be checked by candidates on the official website of JK results at jkresults.nic.in. JKBOSE Class 11 Results live updates

To check the results, candidates will need to enter their roll number and registration number.

The overall pass percentage of Class 11 examinations has been recorded at 72 percent. Out of the 123026 students who enrolled in the examination, 88396 passed.

Notably, the Class 11 board examination for all streams- Arts, Science and Commerce was held in April – May 2024. The exam in the soft zone areas were conducted from April 22 to May 26, 2024 and from April 2 to May 1 in the hard zone areas across the state.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Board released the Class 10, 12 board exam results which is available on the official website of JKBOSE.

JKBOSE Class 11 results 2024: How to check

Visit the official website at jkresults.nic.in.

Open the Class 11th result link

Enter your roll number and registration number.

Submit and view the JK board Class 11 result.

Download and keep a printout of the results for future reference.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.