JEECUP Counselling 2024: Round 1 choice filling ends today, apply via direct link, schedule here

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will be closing the window for Round 1 choice filling for qualified candidates today, July 14. Candidates who are yet to fill in their preferences for college and course can do so on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP Counselling 2024:Round 1 choice filling will end today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. (HT file image)

JEECUP Counselling 2024: Steps to apply

Go to the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

On the home page, click the ‘Online Choice Filling for JEECUP Counselling 2024' link.

Enter your credentials to log in and click on submit.

Select the college and course of preference and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future reference.

As per the schedule, the seat allocation results for Round 1 will be released on July 15, 2024. Following this, the online fee deposit for seat acceptance cum counselling fee for seat allotted candidates will be carried out from July 16 to July 19, 2024.

The document verification for Round 1 at district help centres will be done from July 16 to July 19, 2024, up to 5 PM, and the Round 1 online balance fee deposit for government-aided/ PPP polytechnic institutes can be done from July 16 to July 20, 2024, till 11:59 PM.

The round 1 admitted seat withdrawal will be allowed on July 21, 2024.

The Round 2, choice filling for qualified candidates will begin from July 22 to July 24, 2024, and the seat allotment result will be declared on July 25, 2024.

The seat acceptance online fee deposit for seat acceptance cum counselling fee will be conducted from July 26 to July 30, 2024.

The round 2 document verification at the district help centres is from July 26 to July 30, 2024, up to 5 PM.

Candidates can visit the official website of JEECUP for more related details.