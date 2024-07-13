ULET 2024 Answer Key released at ulet.univraj.org, direct link to download and other important details here

The University of Rajasthan released the provisional answer key for the Rajasthan ULET 2024. Candidates who took the examination can check and download the answer key from the official website at ulet.univraj.org. ULET 2024 Answer Key released at ulet.univraj.org. Download via direct link.

The ULET 2024 was conducted by the Rajasthan University on July 12, 2024. The examination was conducted from 8:30 AM to 10 AM.

Also read: Delhi HC restores names of students removed from private school over fee hike dispute, details here

The University informed that candidates can submit objections, if any, from July 15 to July 16, 2024, between 11 AM and 4 PM. The notice read, “Examinees are directed to submit the representation in writing regarding objection in Answer Key, if any, to the Convener, ULET-2024, University Law College Centre-Il, University of Rajasthan, Jaipur on 15-07-2024 and 16-07-2024 between office hours i.e. I l:00 a.m. to 04:00 p.m. No objection shall be entertained after the prescribed time limit.”

Also read: UPSC CMS Examination 2024: Here are the important exam-day guidelines all candidates must remember

As per the schedule, the revised answer key is expected to be out on July 18, 2024, and the ULET 2024 declaration will tentatively be out on July 20, 2024.

Furthermore, the ULET 2024 counselling dates will be notified separately.

Also read: CAT 2024 notification awaited: Know where, how to apply for IIM CAT

ULET 2024 Answer Key: Steps to download

Visit the official website of ULET at ulet.univraj.org.

On the home page, click on the link titled ‘ULET-2024 Answer Key’

The ULET 2024 Answer Key PDF will open in a new window.

Download the PDF and keep a printout for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.