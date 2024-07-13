UPSC CMS Examination 2024: Here are the important exam-day guidelines all candidates must remember

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, is set to conduct the Combined Medical Services Examination 2024 tomorrow, July 14. Candidates taking the written examination will be appearing for two Papers, each Paper carrying a maximum of 250 marks, and to be completed in two hours duration. The first paper will be held from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, while the second paper will be conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM. UPSC CMS Exam 2024 to be held on July 14. Check the important instructions ahead of examination. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

As per the UPSC, Paper I will consist of General Medicine and Paediatrics with a total of 120 questions - 96 from General Medicine and 24 from Paediatrics.

Likewise, Paper II will consist of Surgery, Gynaecology and Obstetrics, and Preventive and Social Medicine. Each part will include 40 questions.

Before heading to the examination hall, it is essential for candidates to remember a few important exam-day guidelines. In this article, we will list the guidelines as set by the commission.

GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS:

Candidates are required to write the papers with their own hand as they will not be allowed to take the help of a scribe to write the answers for them under any circumstances.

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities in the categories of blindness, locomotor disability (both arms affected), and cerebral palsy will be eligible for the facility of the scribe if desired by the candidate.

For other categories of PwBD candidates, a scribe may be allowed on submission of a medical certificate that states the person concerned has physical limitations to write, and a scribe is essential to write the examination on his/her behalf.

The UPSC states that candidates have the discretion of opting for his/ her own scribe or request the Commission for the same. The details of the scribe in either case will be sought at the time of filling up the application form online.

The qualification of the scribe is not to be more than the minimum qualification criteria of the examination. However, the qualification of the scribe should always be matriculated or above states the commission.

No candidate will be allowed to leave the venue of the Examination during the test.

Candidates are not allowed to bring any articles like bags, books, notes, loose sheets, electronic or any other type of calculators, mathematical and drawing instruments, log tables, stencils of maps, slide rules, rough sheets pertaining to earlier sessions, any other incriminating material, and communicative devices among other things into the Examination Hall.

There will be a penalty (negative marking) for wrong Answers in the objective-type question papers.

There will be four alternatives for the answer to every question. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty, stated the UPSC.

If a candidate selects more than one answer, it will be treated as a wrong answer even if one of the given answers is correct.

If a question is left blank, there will be no penalty for that question.

Unfair means are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall. No candidate will copy from the papers of any other candidate or permit his/her papers to be copied by others.

Candidates found to be indulging in unfair practice will be debarred from this and future exams of UPSC and/or liable for disciplinary action.

Candidate must not misbehave in any manner create a disorderly scene in the Examination Hall or harass the staff employed by the Commission for the conduct of the examination. Any misconduct will be severely penalized, as per the UPSC.

Candidates must not speak to or have any communication with fellow candidates as such communication will be regarded as a breach of the Test regulations.

Candidates found to have unauthorized materials in his/her possession inside the exam venue will be deemed to have breached the test regulations.

At the conclusion of the test, candidates must remain quietly seated and must not communicate with one another till the test time has elapsed.

No candidate will be permitted to leave the venue of the Examination till the allotted time of the exam ends.

Candidates will not be allowed to go to the toilet during the last 30 minutes of the Test.

Candidates must mandatorily abide by the instructions as may be given by the Supervisor/Invigilator of the Test.

Notably, the UPSC applications for CMS Exam 2024 on April 10, 2024. For more information, candidates can visit the official website of the UPSC.