MAH MBA 2024 registration begins at mba2024.mahacet.org.in, here's direct link to apply

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has begun the online registration for MBA for the Academic Year 2024-25. Candidates who wish to submit their online applications can visit the official website at mba2024.mahacet.org.in. According to the official website, candidates can submit their online applications and upload the required documents by July 22, 2024, until 5 pm. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

According to the official website, candidates can submit their online applications and upload the required documents by July 22, 2024, until 5 pm. The documents verification and confirmation of the application form for admission by online mode will take place between July 13, 2024, and July 23, 2024.

Direct Link to apply for MAH MBA Registration 2024

As per the schedule on the official website, the display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India candidates on the website will take place on July 25, 2024. The display of the final merit list is scheduled to take place on July 30, 2024.

“Candidates who have registered for MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2024 are not required to pay any fees for registration for admission. However other candidates who have obtained score which is valid for admission in the academic year 2024-25 in CAT, CMAT, XAT, ATMA, MAT, GMAT and have not registered for MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2024 are required to pay fees as given below only by Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI etc. through Online mode,” mentioned the official notice.

Fee Details:

General Category Candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh Migrant candidates & children of Indian workers in Gulf countries (CIWGC) need to pay an amount of ₹ 1200/- as registration fee.

1200/- as registration fee. Reserved Category Candidates of Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DTNT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, SEBC, EWS] & Persons with Disability Candidates belonging to Maharashtra State only, need to pay an amount of ₹ 1000/- as registration fee.

1000/- as registration fee. NRI/OCI/PIO/FN candidates need to pay an amount of ₹ 10,000/- as registration fee.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: MAH CET CAP 2024 schedule released at cetcell.mahacet.org, details inside