Indian Institute of Management will release CAT 2024 notification likely soon. When released, candidates can check the Common Admission Test official notice on the official website of IIM CAT. CAT 2024 notification awaited: Know where, how to apply for IIM CAT

As per past trends, the CAT 2024 notification is expected to be released in July and the registration will begin in August 2024. The registration will end in September and the admit card will be released after that. The examination will be conducted in November and the results will likely be announced in January, 2025.

GATE 2025 exam dates: IIT Roorkee announces GATE examination schedule, check important details here

The eligibility criteria includes that candidate who want to apply for the examination must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories]. However, the complete eligibility details can be checked when the official brochure for CAT 2024 releases.

CAT 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IIM CAT.

Click on CAT 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee is ₹1200/- for SC, ST and PwD category candidates and ₹2400/- for all other category candidates. The payment of application fee should be done through online mode only. Fees once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances.

Also Read: SAT preparation simplified: Test Structure, preparation strategy and official learning resources

Apart from the IIMs, CAT scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. The list for the same will be available on the information bulletin when released. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIM CAT when launched.