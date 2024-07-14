GPAT 2024 scorecards expected today on natboard.edu.in, check details here

GPAT Result 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the scorecards of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2024 today, July 14. The result of the entrance test was announced earlier this month and the notification mentioned that individual scorecards of candidates will be released on or after July 14. When shared, candidates can check it on natboard.edu.in. GPAT Result 2024: Scorecards expected today on natboard.edu.in, check details here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“The result of GPAT-2024 indicating the scores obtained by the candidates and GPAT-2024 Rank has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS websites https://natboard.edu.in/ and https://nbe.edu.in/…individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in GPAT-2024 can be downloaded from the NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 14th July, 2024,” NBEMS said in the result notification.

The GPAT entrance test for admission to Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) courses and award of scholarships was held on June 8.

The board mentioned that in the case of two candidates obtaining the same score, the inter-se-merit was determined as per existing rules.

The final answer key of the exam was shared with candidates along with the result. It was prepared based on the inputs of subject experts who examined all the challenges or objections raised by the candidates.

The board said three questions were found to be technically incorrect and full marks have been awarded to all the appeared candidates whether they attempted those questions or not.

How to check GPAT 2024 scorecards

When released, candidates can check the GPAT scorecards by following these steps-

Go to natboard.edu.in.

Open the GPAT 2024 exam tab.

Open the scorecard download link.

Enter your roll number or application ID.

Check the scorecard and download it.

If the candidates have any questions related to the examination, they can contact the NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to its communication web portal.