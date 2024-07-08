GPAT result 2024 out at natboard.edu.in, direct link to check results

GPAT Result 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Monday announced the result of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2024, the entrance test for admission to postgraduate-level Pharmacy courses. Candidates who have taken the test can check their results on natboard.edu.in. GPAT result 2024 announced on natboard.edu.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The board has informed that individual scorecards of the candidates will be shared on or after July 14.

The entrance test was held on June 8 for admission to Master of Pharmacy courses and for award of scholarship for MPharm courses.

“The result of GPAT-2024 indicating the scores obtained by the candidates and GPAT-2024 Rank has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS websites https://natboard.edu.in/ and https://nbe.edu.in/…individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in GPAT-2024 can be downloaded from the NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 14th July, 2024,” NBEMS said.

In a case of two or more candidates obtaining equal score in GPAT-2024, the inter-se-merit of such candidates has been determined as per existing rules, the board said.

The NBEMS has also published the final answer key of the test, which has been prepared based on the inputs of subject experts who examined all the challenges or objections raised by the candidates.

It said three questions were found to be technically incorrect and full marks have been awarded to all the appeared candidates whether they attempted those questions or not.

How to check GPAT result 2024

Go to natboard.edu.in. Open the result PDF and then the link to view results. Check your rank and score using the roll number or application ID. Download the result PDF and save it for later use.

GPAT result 2024 PDF: Direct link

Check the result notification here.

Check the final answer key here.

For any queries, candidates can contact the NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to at its communication web portal.