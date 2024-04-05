National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, has released the NBEMS Exam Calendar 2024. The exam calendar also dates for NEET PG, FMGE June, GPAT and more. The exam dates notice is available on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NBEMS Exam Calendar 2024: Check NEET PG, FMGE June, GPAT and other exam dates(Hindustan Times)

As per the official notice, NEET PG will be conducted on June 23, 2024, FMGE June 2024 will be conducted on July 6, 2024, Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2024 will be held on June 8, 2024.

FNB Exit Examination 2023 and NBEMS Diploma Practical Examination – Dec 2023 will be conducted in April/May 2024, DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examinations - May 2024 on May 15, 16, 17 and 18, 2024, NBEMS Diploma Final Examination – June 2024 on June 14, 15 and 16, 2024, DNB Post Diploma CET (PDCET) 2024 on July 21 and Diploma in Pharmacy Exit Examination (DPEE) – October 2024 on October 5 and 6, 2024.

“The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations”, reads the official notice.

