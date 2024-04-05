 NBEMS Exam Calendar 2024: Check NEET PG, FMGE June, GPAT and other exam dates | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

NBEMS Exam Calendar 2024: Check NEET PG, FMGE June, GPAT and other exam dates

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 05, 2024 11:23 AM IST

NBEMS Exam Calendar 2024 has been released. The dates for NEET PG, FMGE June, GPAT and other exams can be checked here.

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, has released the NBEMS Exam Calendar 2024. The exam calendar also dates for NEET PG, FMGE June, GPAT and more. The exam dates notice is available on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

NBEMS Exam Calendar 2024: Check NEET PG, FMGE June, GPAT and other exam dates(Hindustan Times)
NBEMS Exam Calendar 2024: Check NEET PG, FMGE June, GPAT and other exam dates(Hindustan Times)

As per the official notice, NEET PG will be conducted on June 23, 2024, FMGE June 2024 will be conducted on July 6, 2024, Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2024 will be held on June 8, 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

FNB Exit Examination 2023 and NBEMS Diploma Practical Examination – Dec 2023 will be conducted in April/May 2024, DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examinations - May 2024 on May 15, 16, 17 and 18, 2024, NBEMS Diploma Final Examination – June 2024 on June 14, 15 and 16, 2024, DNB Post Diploma CET (PDCET) 2024 on July 21 and Diploma in Pharmacy Exit Examination (DPEE) – October 2024 on October 5 and 6, 2024.

“The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations”, reads the official notice.

Check NBEMS Exam Calendar 2024 here 

NBEMS Exam Calendar 2024: How to download

To download the calendar, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.
  • Click on NBEMS Exam Calendar 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / NBEMS Exam Calendar 2024: Check NEET PG, FMGE June, GPAT and other exam dates
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On