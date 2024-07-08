 GPAT Result 2024 declared at natboard.edu.in, how to check scores and rank cards - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 08, 2024
GPAT Result 2024 declared at natboard.edu.in, how to check scores and rank cards

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jul 08, 2024 01:09 PM IST

GPAT Result 2024 has been declared. The steps to check roll numbers is given here.

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has declared GPAT Result 2024 on July 8, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2024 can check their results through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

The GPAT 2024 examination was held on June 8, 2024, for admission to Master of Pharmacy Courses.

The GPAT-2024 result, indicating the scores obtained by the candidates and the GPAT-2024 Rank, has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS websites. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check GPAT Result 2024

GPAT Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in.
  • Click on GPAT Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF page will open where candidates can will get the result link.
  • Click on the link and a new PDF file will open.
  • Check the roll numbers and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the individual scorecards of the candidates who appeared for the GPAT 2024 examination in June 2024 can be downloaded from the official website of NBEMS on or after July 14, 2024. The scorecards of GPAT-2024 shall be valid for three years.

Along with the results, the Board has also released the final answer keys for GPAT 2024 which is available on the PDF page. The final answer keys of GPAT-2024 have been prepared based on the inputs of the subject matter experts after examining all the challenges/objections raised by the candidates to the provisional answer keys/recorded responses of GPAT 2024.

A total of 3 questions -1 question from Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Allied Subjects and 2 questions from Pharmaceutics and Allied Subjects are found to be technically incorrect. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.

Exam Results
