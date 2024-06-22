DHE Assam revises admission schedule for UG, PG, Integrated Master course, check new dates here
The Directorate of Higher Education, Assam informed on an official notice that the admissions schedule have been revised owing to the flood scenario.
The Directorate of Higher Education, Assam has revealed the schedule for the Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Integrated Master programmes. In an official notification released on assamadmission.samarth.ac.in, the DHE Assam said the decision to revise the examinations has been taken on account of the flood situation in the state.
Also read: Nursing college scam: Nursing registration former registrar terminated for irregularities
The DHE Assam wrote,” On account of the flood situation in the State and as per requests received from the Universities and College authorities to extend the timelines for admission, as directed by Govt. of Assam in Higher Education Department, the extended timelines in the Assam State Higher Education Portal for admission to FYUGP (Four-year Undergraduate Programme), FYIPGP (Five-year Integrated Post Graduate Programme) and FYIMP (Five-year Integrated Master Programme) are as follows.”
Also read: NIOS Class 12 results declared on results.nios.ac.in, here are the steps to check your score
The revised schedule is given below:
For Non-CUET:
- Admissions of applicants in 1st merit list: 20-22 June
- Colleges can take admissions on 23rd June if required: 23 June
- Preparation and publication of 2nd merit list. 2nd Merit list will be published from Midnight and the second batch will be published from 24th June till 3 PM on 25th June
- Admissions of applicants in 2nd merit list: 26, 27 & 28 June
- Spot admission: 29 June- 1 July
Also read: CSIR Recruitment 2024: SO, ASO Stage 2 exam dates released at csir.res.in, check official schedule here
For CUET
- Programme selection: 01-02July
- Correction window: 03-04July
- Academic screening by HEIs: 05-08July
- Preparation and publication of 1st merit list: 09 July
- Admissions of applicants in 1st merit list: 10-11 July
- Preparation and publication of 2nd merit list: 12 July
- Admissions of applicants in 2nd merit list: 13 & 15 July
- Preparation and publication of 3rd merit list: 16 July
- Admissions of applicants in 3rd merit list: 17-18 July
- Spot Admission (for CUET): 17-18 July
It may be mentioned here that the final spot admission for both non-CUET and CUET will be taking place on 29-31 July.
DIRECT LINK TO CHECK OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION
Earlier, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu informed that 75329 students had completed admission. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Till now, 75329 (out of 126899 of the 1st merit list) students have completed admission into Undergraduate courses through Samarth portal. The HE Deptt. has now extended the timeline for admission, 2nd merit list, and the spot admission round. Non-registered students can also get admission during the spot round subject to seat availability.”
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News