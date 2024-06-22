DHE Assam revises admission schedule for UG, PG, Integrated Master course, check new dates here

The Directorate of Higher Education, Assam has revealed the schedule for the Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Integrated Master programmes. In an official notification released on assamadmission.samarth.ac.in, the DHE Assam said the decision to revise the examinations has been taken on account of the flood situation in the state. DHE Assam revises admission schedule for UG, PG, Integrated Master course. New dates given below.

The DHE Assam wrote,” On account of the flood situation in the State and as per requests received from the Universities and College authorities to extend the timelines for admission, as directed by Govt. of Assam in Higher Education Department, the extended timelines in the Assam State Higher Education Portal for admission to FYUGP (Four-year Undergraduate Programme), FYIPGP (Five-year Integrated Post Graduate Programme) and FYIMP (Five-year Integrated Master Programme) are as follows.”

The revised schedule is given below:

For Non-CUET:

Admissions of applicants in 1st merit list: 20-22 June

Colleges can take admissions on 23rd June if required: 23 June

Preparation and publication of 2nd merit list. 2nd Merit list will be published from Midnight and the second batch will be published from 24th June till 3 PM on 25th June

Admissions of applicants in 2nd merit list: 26, 27 & 28 June

Spot admission: 29 June- 1 July

For CUET

Programme selection: 01-02July

Correction window: 03-04July

Academic screening by HEIs: 05-08July

Preparation and publication of 1st merit list: 09 July

Admissions of applicants in 1st merit list: 10-11 July

Preparation and publication of 2nd merit list: 12 July

Admissions of applicants in 2nd merit list: 13 & 15 July

Preparation and publication of 3rd merit list: 16 July

Admissions of applicants in 3rd merit list: 17-18 July

Spot Admission (for CUET): 17-18 July

It may be mentioned here that the final spot admission for both non-CUET and CUET will be taking place on 29-31 July.

Earlier, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu informed that 75329 students had completed admission. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Till now, 75329 (out of 126899 of the 1st merit list) students have completed admission into Undergraduate courses through Samarth portal. The HE Deptt. has now extended the timeline for admission, 2nd merit list, and the spot admission round. Non-registered students can also get admission during the spot round subject to seat availability.”