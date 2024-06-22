 NIOS Class 12 results declared on results.nios.ac.in, here are the steps to check your score - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NIOS Class 12 results declared on results.nios.ac.in, here are the steps to check your score

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Jun 22, 2024 01:02 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their score can visit the official website of NIOS at results.nios.ac.in.

The National Institute of Open Schooling has declared NIOS Class 12 Result 2024 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their score can visit the official website of NIOS at results.nios.ac.in.

Candidates who would like to check their results need to be ready with their login credentials like enrollment number.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Candidates who would like to check their results need to be ready with their login credentials like enrollment number.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who would like to check their results need to be ready with their login credentials like enrollment number and captcha code that will be available on the website to access their results.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also Read: DU PG Round 1 seat allotment results releasing today at admission.uod.ac.in, here’s how to check

NIOS Class 12 Result 2024: Steps to Check Score

  • Visit the official website of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) at results.nios.ac.in.
  • Look out for the link to check NIOS Class 12 Result 2024 on the home page and click it
  • A new page appears and candidates need to submit their login credentials like the enrollment number and the captcha code that will be available on the website
  • On submitting the information, result will be displayed on the screen
  • Verify the details and save the page
  • Download the page and take a print out of the same for further needs

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: NIOS Class 12 Result 2024 declared at results.nios.ac.in, direct link to check marks here

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Board Exams / NIOS Class 12 results declared on results.nios.ac.in, here are the steps to check your score
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On