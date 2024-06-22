NIOS Class 12 results declared on results.nios.ac.in, here are the steps to check your score
Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their score can visit the official website of NIOS at results.nios.ac.in.
The National Institute of Open Schooling has declared NIOS Class 12 Result 2024 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their score can visit the official website of NIOS at results.nios.ac.in.
Candidates who would like to check their results need to be ready with their login credentials like enrollment number and captcha code that will be available on the website to access their results.
NIOS Class 12 Result 2024: Steps to Check Score
- Visit the official website of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) at results.nios.ac.in.
- Look out for the link to check NIOS Class 12 Result 2024 on the home page and click it
- A new page appears and candidates need to submit their login credentials like the enrollment number and the captcha code that will be available on the website
- On submitting the information, result will be displayed on the screen
- Verify the details and save the page
- Download the page and take a print out of the same for further needs
For more information, visit the official website.
