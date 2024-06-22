 NIOS Class 12 Result 2024 declared at results.nios.ac.in, direct link to check marks here - Hindustan Times
NIOS Class 12 Result 2024 declared at results.nios.ac.in, direct link to check marks here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jun 22, 2024 12:40 PM IST

NIOS Class 12 Result 2024 has been declared. The direct link to check marks is given here.

National Institute of Open Schooling has declared NIOS Class 12 Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check the results through the official website of NIOS at results.nios.ac.in.

NIOS Class 12 Result 2024 declared, direct link to check marks here
To check the results, candidates will need the enrollment number and captcha code. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check scores.

Direct link to check NIOS Class 12 Result 2024

NIOS Class 12 Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official website of NIOS at results.nios.ac.in.
  • Click on NIOS Class 12 Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NIOS Class 10, 12 examinations, April-May 2024 was conducted from April 6 to May 22, 2024 across India and abroad. The examination in India was conducted in single shift form Class 10, 12- from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm for most of the subjects. For some subjects, the exam was conducted from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm or 2.30 pm to 4 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIOS.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / NIOS Class 12 Result 2024 declared at results.nios.ac.in, direct link to check marks here
