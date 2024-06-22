DU PG Round 1 seat allotment results releasing today at admission.uod.ac.in, here’s how to check

University of Delhi will release DU PG Round 1 seat allotment results on June 22, 2024. The declaration of first CSAS (PG) allocation on the dashboard of the candidates will be done at 5 pm today. Candidates can check the list through the official website of University of Delhi at admission.uod.ac.in. DU PG Round 1 seat allotment results releasing today, here’s how to check

As per the official schedule, candidates can accept the allocated seat from June 22, 5 pm onwards to June 26, 2024 till 4.59 pm. The department/ centre/ college can verify and approve the online applications from June 22 to June 27, 2024. The last date of online payment of fee by the candidates is till June 28, 2024.

DU PG Round 1 seat allotment results: How to check

To check the seat allocation list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of University of Delhi at admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on DU PG Round 1 seat allotment results link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For the academic year 2024-25, admission to all PG Programs of UoD will be done on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test- Postgraduate 2024 (CUET (PG) – 2024) only. Admitting students through UoD’s online platform Common Seat Allocation System (PG)-2024 is binding on all Colleges and Departments, as applicable, of University of Delhi.

Seat allocation to all PG Programs will be based solely on the scores obtained in CUET (PG) - 2024. The CSAS(PG)-2024 merit list/s published on the Admission website shall be adhered to by all the Departments/Centres/Colleges of UoD, as applicable. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.