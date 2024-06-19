 JNU begins admission process for MSc in Biotechnology, Computational and Integrative sciences - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JNU begins admission process for MSc in Biotechnology, Computational and Integrative sciences

ANI | , New Delhi
Jun 19, 2024 08:44 AM IST

Admission to these courses would be based on GAT-B score. The last date for the online submission of the application form is June 27.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi has initiated the application process for admission into postgraduate programmes in Biotechnology, Computational and Integrative Sciences in the upcoming academic year.

JNU begins admission process for MSc in Biotech, Comp & Integrative Sciences
JNU begins admission process for MSc in Biotech, Comp & Integrative Sciences

Admission to these courses would be based on Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) score. The last date for the online submission of the application form is June 27. The first merit list will be published on July 8. The deadline for admission and registration is August 14.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

As per the JNU statement, there are 30 and 15 seats in biotechnology and computational and integrative sciences, respectively.

"All candidates desirous of seeking admission in the M.Sc. programmes Biotechnology and (Computational and Integrative Sciences should submit their application online at JNU website. They must have appeared in the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B), conducted by the Regional Centre for Biotechnology on behalf of the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India," the university said in a statement.

Each applicant applying for admission to these programmes needs to submit his/her GAT-B Registration number, GAT-B Score and rank.

JNU will use the GAT-B score for admission to these programmes based on a category-wise merit list of candidates qualified through GAT-B-2024.

For admission in MSc in Biotechnology, Bachelor's degree under the 10 2 3 pattern of education in physical, biological (biochemistry/bioinformatics/biotechnology/botany/microbiology/zoology), agricultural, veterinary, and fishery, sciences, pharmacy, engineering/technology, or a 4-year BSc (Physician Assistant Course); MBBS or BDS is required with at least 55 per cent marks.

For MSc in Computational and Integrative Sciences, a minimum of 55 per cent marks in a Bachelor's degree in any branch of basic and applied science or technology, including medicine and engineering disciplines, is required. (ANI)

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Admission News / JNU begins admission process for MSc in Biotechnology, Computational and Integrative sciences
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On