JNU begins admission process for MSc in Biotechnology, Computational and Integrative sciences

The Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi has initiated the application process for admission into postgraduate programmes in Biotechnology, Computational and Integrative Sciences in the upcoming academic year. JNU begins admission process for MSc in Biotech, Comp & Integrative Sciences

Admission to these courses would be based on Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) score. The last date for the online submission of the application form is June 27. The first merit list will be published on July 8. The deadline for admission and registration is August 14.

As per the JNU statement, there are 30 and 15 seats in biotechnology and computational and integrative sciences, respectively.

"All candidates desirous of seeking admission in the M.Sc. programmes Biotechnology and (Computational and Integrative Sciences should submit their application online at JNU website. They must have appeared in the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B), conducted by the Regional Centre for Biotechnology on behalf of the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India," the university said in a statement.

Each applicant applying for admission to these programmes needs to submit his/her GAT-B Registration number, GAT-B Score and rank.

JNU will use the GAT-B score for admission to these programmes based on a category-wise merit list of candidates qualified through GAT-B-2024.

For admission in MSc in Biotechnology, Bachelor's degree under the 10 2 3 pattern of education in physical, biological (biochemistry/bioinformatics/biotechnology/botany/microbiology/zoology), agricultural, veterinary, and fishery, sciences, pharmacy, engineering/technology, or a 4-year BSc (Physician Assistant Course); MBBS or BDS is required with at least 55 per cent marks.

For MSc in Computational and Integrative Sciences, a minimum of 55 per cent marks in a Bachelor's degree in any branch of basic and applied science or technology, including medicine and engineering disciplines, is required. (ANI)