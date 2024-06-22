Nursing college scam: Nursing registration former registrar terminated for irregularities

MP Nursing Registration Council former registrar Sunita Shiju has been terminated on Friday after she was found guilty in an inquiry that was conducted for granting recognition to ineligible nursing colleges. Nursing college scam: Nursing registration former registrar terminated

Sunita Shiju was posted as registrar from September 22 2021 to August 24, 2022. In this period the irregularities in granting recognition to ineligible nursing colleges had been came to light.

For the first time, the state government took strict action against an officer involved in the nursing colleges scam.

In the petition filed by Law Students Association, the action was prayed against her. On the direction of the court, an inquiry had been initiated against her in which she was found guilty of given recognition to ineligible colleges and for failing to check

duplicate faculties and others.

The Dean Medical College Bhopal, parent department of Shiju, had issued a charge sheet on May 29, 2023 and an additional charge sheet on August 4 2023.

Sunita Shiju was currently posted as Staff Nurse in Datia Medical College.

However, petitioner Vishal Baghel said, “The chargesheet has been made very weak and there are chances that she got her job back through court. The probe team left so many points against her.”