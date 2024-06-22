 Nursing college scam: Nursing registration former registrar terminated for irregularities | Education - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nursing college scam: Nursing registration former registrar terminated for irregularities

ByHT Correspondent, Bhopal
Jun 22, 2024 01:57 PM IST

MP Nursing Registration Council former registrar was fired after she was found guilty in an inquiry held for granting recognition to ineligible nursing colleges

MP Nursing Registration Council former registrar Sunita Shiju has been terminated on Friday after she was found guilty in an inquiry that was conducted for granting recognition to ineligible nursing colleges.

Nursing college scam: Nursing registration former registrar terminated
Nursing college scam: Nursing registration former registrar terminated

Sunita Shiju was posted as registrar from September 22 2021 to August 24, 2022. In this period the irregularities in granting recognition to ineligible nursing colleges had been came to light.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

For the first time, the state government took strict action against an officer involved in the nursing colleges scam.

In the petition filed by Law Students Association, the action was prayed against her. On the direction of the court, an inquiry had been initiated against her in which she was found guilty of given recognition to ineligible colleges and for failing to check

duplicate faculties and others.

The Dean Medical College Bhopal, parent department of Shiju, had issued a charge sheet on May 29, 2023 and an additional charge sheet on August 4 2023.

Sunita Shiju was currently posted as Staff Nurse in Datia Medical College.

However, petitioner Vishal Baghel said, “The chargesheet has been made very weak and there are chances that she got her job back through court. The probe team left so many points against her.”

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / education news / Nursing college scam: Nursing registration former registrar terminated for irregularities
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On