IIM Sambalpur commences 10th MBA batch with 76% women enrollment

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur has announced the commencement of its tenth batch of the flagship MBA programme, highlighting that 76 per cent or 244 of the total students enrolled are women, compared to 24 per cent or 76 male candidates. Another key feature of the batch, as per the institute, is that 60 per cent of the students are non-engineers. The inaugural event of the IIM Sambalpur's MBA batch was attended by industry leaders

“It is noteworthy that exemplifying diversity, the cohort witnessed a significant enrollment by female students with 76% (244 nos.) and 24% (76 nos.) by the male students out of the total 320 students. Moreover, there was a significant rise in the percentage of non-engineers with 60% (194 students), while 40% students hailed from engineering fields (126 Students),” the institute mentioned in a press release.

The institute informed that 19 per cent of the non-engineers have science and commerce backgrounds, while 12.5 per cent are from management, and 4 percent have the arts background.

Among the students, 46 per cent (146) have prior work experience, whereas 54 per cent (174) are freshers, it added.

The inaugural event of the batch was attended by industry leaders including Subrat Tripathy, President-Business development of Adani Group as the Chief Guest; Sumit Sangwan, Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Havells India Pvt Ltd as the keynote speaker. Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, who delivered the welcome note, and faculty members and students.

“...Before 2017, the percentage of women students in MBA classes across IIMs was less than 11%, including IIM Sambalpur. In 2017, we made a bold decision to implement a policy that provided an additional 5% cut off reduction for female candidates when calling for interviews and then creating a common merit list. This initiative made history by achieving a 50% female enrollment from 2017 onwards, a model that has since been adopted by all IIMs,” said Prof Jaiswal during his address.