IIT Madras Launches ‘World’s First’ MBA in Digital Maritime & Supply Chain, course structure, application details here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched an MBA program in Digital Maritime and Supply Chain. Touted to the the world’s first, the course is designed to cater to the needs of working professionals worldwide. IIT Madras Launches ‘World’s First’ MBA in Digital Maritime & Supply Chain. Read details here.

A press release issued by the institution informed that the launch event was held on the campus on June 28 in the presence of industry professionals, faculty, and students.

As per the release, the new MBA course is a 24-month programme, developed by IIT Madras Departments of Management Studies and Ocean Engineering along with industry partner i-maritime Consultancy.

It aims to equip global professionals with the skills necessary to navigate the rapidly evolving digital landscape of maritime trade and supply chain management, said the release.

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras highlighted that MBA in Digital Maritime and Supply Chain is an innovative program designed to enhance the expertise of professionals and entrepreneurs in navigating the complexities of modern maritime and supply chain industries.

“Our goal is to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of how digital technologies can optimize operations and drive strategic growth,” Prof Kamakoti said.

Prof. K. Murali, Chairperson of the MBA (Digital Maritime and Supply Chain) Program, IIT Madras, and Dean (Faculty), IIT Madras, said that the MBA program is tailored for working professionals, seamlessly blending on-campus collaboration with the flexibility of live online classes.

Prof. M. Thenmozhi, Head of, the Department of Management Studies at IIT Madras, pointed out, “The integration of digital technologies into maritime and supply chain industries presents significant challenges, from ensuring cybersecurity to managing data analytics and implementing blockchain.”

“The IIT Madras MBA in Digital Maritime & Supply Chain is structured to address these challenges head-on, providing professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to mitigate risks and leverage opportunities in this dynamic landscape,” Prof. M. Thenmozhi added.

Ramesh Singhal, MBA (Digital Maritime and Supply Chain) Program Director, highlighted that the ground-breaking program has been meticulously designed to equip professionals with cutting-edge skills in digital technologies.

ELIGIBILITY:

Candidates with a bachelor’s degree having secured at least 60% marks and a minimum of two years of full-time work experience are eligible to apply.

ADMISSON PROCESS:

Online IIT Madras Admission Test followed by personal interviews for shortlisted candidates.

Applications are open for the program with the first batch commencing in September 2024.

PROGRAM FEATURES:

In two years, participants will engage with cutting-edge digital technologies such as IoT, AI, ML, and Blockchain.

Extendable to four years, features 900 hours of classroom sessions and project work, totalling 192 credits.

Participants benefit from a rigorous curriculum that includes six on-campus immersion modules and extensive access to IIT Madras’ learning resources, including the Digital Maritime Library.

Blended Learning: Flexibility for professionals with a combination of online and on-campus modules.

Alumni Status: Graduates receive IIT Madras Alumni status and lifetime access to learning resources.

Innovative Pedagogy: Curriculum incorporating AI, ML, IoT, and Blockchain technologies.

Career Support: Enhanced employability and global job opportunities, along with access to IIT Madras' Incubation and Start-up Platform.

Global Networking: International networking opportunities and on-campus immersion sessions.

FEES AND SCHOLARSHIP: