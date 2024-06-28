TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Results 2024 released at bse.telangana.gov.in, here’s how to check scores

The Telangana SSC advanced supplementary results 2024 have been released today, June 28. Candidates who appeared in the examinations can check their results on the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. The results were announced around 3 PM. TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Results 2024 have been released. Check the steps to download. (HT file image)

How to check TS SSC advanced supplementary results 2024:

Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Click on TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

It may be mentioned here that the supplementary exams were conducted from June 3 to June 13, 2024.

Whereas the results for the regular Telangana 10th Result 2024 was declared on April 30, 2024. The overall pass percentage of the TS Class 10 board exams was recorded at 91.31 %. Of these, the overall pass percentage of girls was 93.23% and that of boys was 89.42 %, which indicated that girls surpassed boys.

Additionally, the Telangana SSC examination was conducted from March 18, 2024, and concluded on April 2, 2024. The examination was conducted in a single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Around 5 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 examination across the state.