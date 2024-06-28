 TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Results 2024 released at bse.telangana.gov.in, here’s how to check scores - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Results 2024 released at bse.telangana.gov.in, here’s how to check scores

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma, New Delhi
Jun 28, 2024 03:46 PM IST

The Telangana SSC advanced supplementary results have been released. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.

The Telangana SSC advanced supplementary results 2024 have been released today, June 28. Candidates who appeared in the examinations can check their results on the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. The results were announced around 3 PM.

TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Results 2024 have been released. Check the steps to download. (HT file image)
TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Results 2024 have been released. Check the steps to download. (HT file image)

How to check TS SSC advanced supplementary results 2024:

  • Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.
  • Click on TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • The result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

It may be mentioned here that the supplementary exams were conducted from June 3 to June 13, 2024.

Whereas the results for the regular Telangana 10th Result 2024 was declared on April 30, 2024. The overall pass percentage of the TS Class 10 board exams was recorded at 91.31 %. Of these, the overall pass percentage of girls was 93.23% and that of boys was 89.42 %, which indicated that girls surpassed boys.

Additionally, the Telangana SSC examination was conducted from March 18, 2024, and concluded on April 2, 2024. The examination was conducted in a single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Around 5 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 examination across the state.

News / Education / Board Exams / TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Results 2024 released at bse.telangana.gov.in, here's how to check scores
Friday, June 28, 2024
