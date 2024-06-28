RSKMP 5th and 8th re-examination results releasing today, here’s how to check scores
RSKMP to release Class 5 and 8 re-examination results today on its official website at rskmp.in. Check how to download results.
The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) will release the Classes 5th and 8th re-examination results today, June 28 at 4 PM. Students who appeared in the examination will be able to check their results on the official website at rskmp.in. when released. RSKMP 5th, 8th re-exam results live updates
How to check RSKMP 5th and 8th results 2024
- Go to the official website rskmp.in
- Enter the credentials to login
- On the home page, click on the re-exam result link for the class (5th or 8th) as required.
- Check the results displayed on the screen.
- Download and print a copy of the results for further need.
Notably, the results can also be checked by teachers and institution heads.
The RSKMP held the re-examination for Class 5 and 8 from June 3 to 8, which was taken by over 1,31,000 students of Class 5, and 1, 63,000 students of Class 8, from government, non-government schools, and registered madrassas of the state.
The evaluation of papers was carried out in a total of 322 centers by more than 28,000 evaluators.
Meanwhile, the Class 5, and 8 results 2024 for regular exams were announced on April 23, 2024. An overall pass percentage of 90.97% was recorded for Class 5 results, whereas the overall pass percentage of Class 8 was recorded at 87.71%.
The regular Class 5 examination was conducted from March 6 to March 13, 2024, and the Class 8 examination was conducted from March 6 to March 14, 2024. The examination for both classes was conducted in a single shift- from 9 am to 11.30 pm.
Around 24 lakh students have appeared for Class 5, and 8 examinations in the state this year. Of these, more than 12 lakh students appeared for Class 5 exams, and 11 lakh candidates sat for Class 8 exams.
