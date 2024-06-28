RSKMP 5th and 8th re-examination results releasing today, here’s how to check scores

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) will release the Classes 5th and 8th re-examination results today, June 28 at 4 PM. Students who appeared in the examination will be able to check their results on the official website at rskmp.in. when released. RSKMP 5th, 8th re-exam results live updates RSKMP 5th and 8th re-examination results releasing today. Check how to download scores. (HT file image)

How to check RSKMP 5th and 8th results 2024

Go to the official website rskmp.in

Enter the credentials to login

On the home page, click on the re-exam result link for the class (5th or 8th) as required.

Check the results displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy of the results for further need.

Notably, the results can also be checked by teachers and institution heads.

The RSKMP held the re-examination for Class 5 and 8 from June 3 to 8, which was taken by over 1,31,000 students of Class 5, and 1, 63,000 students of Class 8, from government, non-government schools, and registered madrassas of the state.

The evaluation of papers was carried out in a total of 322 centers by more than 28,000 evaluators.

Meanwhile, the Class 5, and 8 results 2024 for regular exams were announced on April 23, 2024. An overall pass percentage of 90.97% was recorded for Class 5 results, whereas the overall pass percentage of Class 8 was recorded at 87.71%.

The regular Class 5 examination was conducted from March 6 to March 13, 2024, and the Class 8 examination was conducted from March 6 to March 14, 2024. The examination for both classes was conducted in a single shift- from 9 am to 11.30 pm.

Around 24 lakh students have appeared for Class 5, and 8 examinations in the state this year. Of these, more than 12 lakh students appeared for Class 5 exams, and 11 lakh candidates sat for Class 8 exams.