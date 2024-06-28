AFCAT 02/2024 Registration: Last day for application today, here's how and where to apply

Indian Air Force (IAF) will close the application window for candidates to submit their application forms for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) on June 28, 2024. Candidates who are interested in submitting their application forms can visit the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in. According to the official notification, the online AFCAT examination will be conducted from August 9, 2024, to August 11, 2024.(ANI)

According to the official notification, the online AFCAT examination will be conducted from August 9, 2024, to August 11, 2024. The recruitment is for Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 304 positions in the organisation.

Examination Fee Details:

Candidates applying for the AFCAT 2024 examination need to pay an amount of ₹550/- + GST (non-refundable) online for AFCAT entry (not applicable for NCC special entry).

Candidates who wish to submit their application forms for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to apply for AFCAT 2024:

Visit the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in

Look out for the link to submit applications for AFCAT 02/2024 on the home page and click it

A new page appears where the candidate need to submit the necessary details and once it is completed candidates can submit the application form

After the application form is submitted, candidates need to pay the required exam fee in the online mode

Verify the details and pay the exam fee

Once done, save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs.

For more information, visit the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.

