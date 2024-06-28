 RSKMP Class 5, 8 re-exam results declared at rskmp.in, here's direct link to check score - Hindustan Times
RSKMP Class 5, 8 re-exam results declared at rskmp.in, here's direct link to check score

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Jun 28, 2024 04:18 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the examination and wish to check their results can visit the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh(RSKMP) announced the results of the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 Re-examination Results 2024 on June 28, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and wish to check their results can visit the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in. MP Board Result 2024 Live Updates

More than 1,31,000 students of Class 5, and over 1, 63,000 students of Class 8, from government, non-government schools, and registered madrassas of the state appeared in the examinations. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The re-examinations of classes 5th and 8th were conducted from June 3 to 8, 2024. More than 1,31,000 students of Class 5, and over 1, 63,000 students of Class 8, from government, non-government schools, and registered madrassas of the state appeared in the examinations.

Direct Link to Check MP Board Class 5, 8 Re-exam Results 2024

To access the results, candidates need to submit their login credential details such as roll number and date of birth information. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to check MP Board Class 5, 8 Re-exam Results 2024:

Visit the official website of Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh(RSKMP) at rskmp.in.

Look out for the link to check MP Board Class 5, 8 Re-exam Results 2024 on the home page and click it

A new page appears, candidate need to select the class results and submit their login credentials to access the result.

On submitting the login credentials, candidates can view the result on the screen

Verify the results and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website of Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh(RSKMP) at rskmp.in.

Exam and College Guide
