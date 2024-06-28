Edit Profile
Friday, June 28, 2024
    MP Board Result 2024 Live: RSKMP Class 5, 8 re-exam results to be out today, check details

    June 28, 2024 2:21 PM IST
    MP Board Result 2024 Live: RSKMP Class 5, 8 re-exam results to be declared today. Follow the blog for latest updates
    The Assam Board of Secondary Education High School Leaving Examination Class 10 board exam results are expected to be out at 10 am today.
    MP Board Result 2024 Live: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh will announce the results of the MP Board 5th 8th Re-examination Results 2024 on June 28, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and wish to check their results can visit the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in....Read More

    The re-examinations of classes 5th and 8th were conducted from June 3 to 8, 2024. More than 1,31,000 students of Class 5, and over 1, 63,000 students of Class 8, from government, non-government schools, and registered madrassas of the state appeared in the examinations.

    To access the results, candidates need to submit their login credential details such as roll number and date of birth information. This year around 24 lakh students have appeared for Class 5, 8 examinations in the state out of which more than 12 lakh have appeared for Class 5 examination and more than 11 lakh have appeared for Class 8 examination.

    MP Board Class 5 examination was conducted from March 6 to March 13, 2024, and the Class 8 examination was conducted from March 6 to March 14, 2024.

    Follow the live blog for the latest updates on results, direct links, pass percentages and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    MP Board Result 2024 Live: Details on the evaluation of papers

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: The evaluation of papers was carried out in a total of 322 centers. The online entry of marks on the portal was done by more than 28,000 evaluators, the release informed.

    June 28, 2024 2:15 PM IST

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: How many students appeared for the exam

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: More than 1,31,000 students of Class 5, and over 1, 63,000 students of Class 8, from government, non-government schools, and registered madrassas of the state appeared in the examinations.

    June 28, 2024 2:10 PM IST

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: When were the exams held

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: The re-examinations of classes 5th and 8th were conducted from June 3 to 8, 2024.

    June 28, 2024 2:05 PM IST

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: When will the results be announced

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: The results of Class 5 and Class 8 re-examination will be out at 4 pm today on the examination portal

    June 28, 2024 2:01 PM IST

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: Website to check the result

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the examination and wish to check their results can visit the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in.

    June 28, 2024 1:57 PM IST

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: Find the latest updates on HT Education Portal

    June 28, 2024 1:56 PM IST

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: Class 5 and Class 8 re-exam results to be declared today

    MP Board Result 2024 Live: Officials are set to announce the re-exam results of Class 5 and Class 8 today

