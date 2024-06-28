 RSKMP 5th and 8th re-examination results today, here's how to download at rskmp.in and other details - Hindustan Times
RSKMP 5th and 8th re-examination results today, here's how to download at rskmp.in and other details

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma
Jun 28, 2024 02:05 PM IST

RSKMP will announce the re-exam results for Classes 5th and 8th today, June 28 at 4 PM. Check important exam details below.

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh, or RSKMP will be announcing the Classes 5th and 8th re-examination results today, June 28 at 4 PM. Once released, students who appeared in the examination will be able to check their results on the official website at rskmp.in.

RSKMP set to announce the re-exam results of Classes 5 and 8. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
RSKMP set to announce the re-exam results of Classes 5 and 8. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The results can also be checked by teachers and institution heads, a press release informed. To download the resutls, the student's roll number needs to be entered.

Notably, the re-examinations of classes 5th and 8th were conducted from June 3 to 8. More than 1,31,000 students of Class 5, and over 1, 63,000 students of Class 8, from government, non-government schools, and registered madrassas of the state appeared in the examinations.

Additionally, the evaluation of papers was carried out in a total of 322 centers. The online entry of marks on the portal was done by more than 28,000 evaluators, the release informed.

About 24 lakh students have registered their presence in this year's annual examination, including more than 12 lakh students of class 5th and 11 lakh students of class 8th.

Meanwhile, the Class 5, and 8 results 2024 for regular exams were announced on April 23, 2024. An overall pass percentage of 90.97% was recorded for Class 5 results, whereas the overall pass percentage of Class 8 was recorded at 87.71%.

Moreover, around 24 lakh students have appeared for Class 5, and 8 examinations in the state this year. Of these, more than 12 lakh students appeared for Class 5 exams, and 11 lakh candidates sat for Class 8 exams.

Besides, the regular Class 5 examination was conducted from March 6 to March 13, 2024, and the Class 8 examination was conducted from March 6 to March 14, 2024. The examination for both classes was conducted in a single shift- from 9 am to 11.30 pm.

Steps to check MP Board 5th 8th Result 2024:

  • Visit the official website rskmp.in
  • Log in with the required credentials as asked.
  • Click on the re-exam result link for the class (5th or 8th) as required.
  • Check the results displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print a copy of the results for further need.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times.

News / Education / RSKMP 5th and 8th re-examination results today, here's how to download at rskmp.in and other details
