RSKMP 5th and 8th re-examination results today, here's how to download at rskmp.in and other details

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh, or RSKMP will be announcing the Classes 5th and 8th re-examination results today, June 28 at 4 PM. Once released, students who appeared in the examination will be able to check their results on the official website at rskmp.in. RSKMP set to announce the re-exam results of Classes 5 and 8. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The results can also be checked by teachers and institution heads, a press release informed. To download the resutls, the student's roll number needs to be entered.

Notably, the re-examinations of classes 5th and 8th were conducted from June 3 to 8. More than 1,31,000 students of Class 5, and over 1, 63,000 students of Class 8, from government, non-government schools, and registered madrassas of the state appeared in the examinations.

Additionally, the evaluation of papers was carried out in a total of 322 centers. The online entry of marks on the portal was done by more than 28,000 evaluators, the release informed.

Meanwhile, the Class 5, and 8 results 2024 for regular exams were announced on April 23, 2024. An overall pass percentage of 90.97% was recorded for Class 5 results, whereas the overall pass percentage of Class 8 was recorded at 87.71%.

Moreover, around 24 lakh students have appeared for Class 5, and 8 examinations in the state this year. Of these, more than 12 lakh students appeared for Class 5 exams, and 11 lakh candidates sat for Class 8 exams.

Besides, the regular Class 5 examination was conducted from March 6 to March 13, 2024, and the Class 8 examination was conducted from March 6 to March 14, 2024. The examination for both classes was conducted in a single shift- from 9 am to 11.30 pm.

Steps to check MP Board 5th 8th Result 2024: