MAH MCA CET 2024: Admission window opens at mahacet.org, check schedule, application fee and steps to apply

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has begun the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for the Master of Computer Applications (MCA) 2024 from today, July 6, 2024. Qualified candidates can submit their applications on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. MAH MCA CET 2024: Admission window opens at mahacet.org. Direct link given here.

As per an official notice, candidates have to fill out and submit the online application form and also upload the required documents.

The notice also stated that the last date for online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the candidate is July 14, 2024, up to 5 PM.

Also read: MAH CET CAP 2024 schedule released at cetcell.mahacet.org, details inside

Following is the schedule for admissions:

Documents verification and application form confirmation: July 7 to July 15, 2024, up to 5 PM.

E-Scrutiny and Physical scrutiny process: July 7 to July 15, 2024, up to 5 PM.

Display of the provisional merit list: July 17, 2024.

Submission of grievances if any: July 18 to July 20, 2024, up to 5 PM.

Display of the Final Merit lists: July 22, 2024.

Application fee:

The application fee is ₹1200 for general category candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), J & K Migrant candidates, and R1000/- for reserved category.

Also read: UPSC CSE mains 2024: Anthropology syllabus for students who have taken it as their optional

Important points:

If a candidate fails to confirm online application during E-Scrutiny and Physical Scrutiny, then such applications will be rejected and the names of such candidates will not appear in the merit list. Candidates belonging to SC, VJ/DT (NT (A), NT (B), NT(C), NT (D), OBC, SBC, and SEBC categories must produce a ‘Caste Validity Certificate’. ST category candidates should submit a ‘Tribe Validity Certificate’. All Backward Class candidates excluding SC & ST shall produce a Non-Creamy Layer certificate valid up to 31st March 2025. Failure to produce certificates will lead to the candidates being treated as GENERAL category candidates for CAP Admissions. The EWS candidates must produce the Eligibility Certificate for the Economically Weaker Section. Candidates who have registered as a reserved category, PWD, Orphan, or Transgender candidate but are unable to produce a required certificate for reservation claim during the Physical or E-documents verification stage will have to pay a difference fee of Rs. 200/ through online mode only.

Notably, the MAH-MCA CET-2024 was conducted on March 14, 2024, across the state and outside. The Answer Key was released on April 1, 2024, and the last day to raise objections was April 3, 2024.

Also read: AIASL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1049 Customer Service Executive posts at aiasl.in

How to apply for MAH MCA CET 2024:

Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on the MAH MCA CET 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CHECK THE OFFICIAL NOTICE HERE: