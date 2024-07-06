UPSC CSE mains 2024: Anthropology syllabus for students who have taken it as their optional

As a part of the preparation for the UPSC CSE Mains 2024 examination, shortlisted candidates need to prepare for Essay and General Studies papers and also need to appear for optional subject papers 1 and 2. Among the listed subjects, students have a choice to select Anthropology as their optional subject and appear for the Paper 1 and Paper 2 exams for a total of 250 marks each.(HT Photo)

According to the information on the official website, the Civil Services Mains Examination 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from September 20, 2024. A list of optional subjects has been listed by the commission in the official notice.

Among the listed subjects, students have a choice to select Anthropology as their optional subject and appear for the Paper 1 and Paper 2 exams for a total of 250 marks each.

Here's the syllabus for Anthropology Paper 1:

1.1 Meaning, Scope and development of Anthropology

1.2 Relationships with other disciplines :

1.3 Main branches of Anthropology, their scope and relevance :

1.4 Human Evolution and emergence of Man :

1.5 Characteristics of Primates; Evolutionary Trend and Primate Taxonomy; Primate Adaptations; (Arboreal and Terrestrial) Primate Taxonomy; Primate Behaviour; Tertiary and Quaternary fossil primates; Living Major Primates; Comparative Anatomy of Man and Apes; Skeletal changes due to erect posture and its implications.

1.6 Phylogenetic status, characteristics and geographical distribution of the following :

(a) Plio-preleistocene hominids inSouth and East Africa—Australopithecines.

(b) Homo erectus : Africa (Paranthropus), Europe (Homo erectus (heidelbergensis), Asia (Homo erectus javanicus, Homo erectus pekinensis.

(c) Neanderthal man—La-chapelle-aux-saints (Classical type), Mt. Carmel (Progressive type).

(d) Rhodesian man.

(e) Homo sapiens—Cromagnon, Grimaldi and Chancelede.

1.7 The biological basis of Life :

1.8 (a) Principles of Prehistoric Archaeology. Chronology :

(b) Cultural Evolution—Broad Outlines of Prehistoric cultures :

(i) Paleolithic

(ii) Mesolithic

(iii) Neolithic

(iv) Chalcolithic

(v) Copper-Bronze age

vi) Iron Age

2.1 The Nature of Culture :

2.2 The Nature of Society :

2.3 Marriage :

2.4 Family :

2.5 Kinship :

3. Economic Organisation :

4. Political Organisation and Social Control :

5. Religion :

6. Anthropological theories :

7. Culture, Language and Communication :

8. Research methods in Anthropology :

9.1 Human Genetics: Methods and Application: Methods for the study of genetic principles in man-family study (pedigree analysis, twin study, foster child, co-twin method, cytogenetic method, chromosomal and karyo-type analysis), biochemical methods, immunological methods, D.N.A. technology and recombinant technologies.

9.2 Mendelian genetics in man-family study, single factor, multifactor, lethal, sub-lethal and polygenic inheritance in man

9.3 Concept of genetic polymorphism and selection, Mendelian population, Hardy-Weinberg law; causes and changes which bring down frequency-mutation, isolation, migration, selection, inbreeding and genetic drift. Consanguineous and non-consanguineous mating, genetic load, genetic effect of consanguineous and cousin marriages.

9.4 Chromosomes and chromosomal aberrations in man, methodology.

(a) Numerical and structural aberrations (disorders).

(b) Sex chromosomal aberration- Klinefelter (XXY), Turner (XO), Super female (XXX), intersex and other syndromic disorders.

(c) Autosomal aberrations- Down syndrome, Patau, Edward and Cri-du-chat syndromes.

(d) Genetic imprints in human disease, genetic screening, genetic counseling, human DNA profiling, gene mapping and genome study.

9.5 Race and racism, biological basis of morphological variation of non-metric and characters. Racial criteria, racial traits in relation to heredity and environment; biological basis of racial classification, racial differentiation and race crossing in man.

9.6 Age, sex and population variation as genetic marker:

9.7 Concepts and methods of Ecological Anthropology:

9.8 Epidemiological Anthropology:

10. Concept of human growth and Development :

11.1 Relevance of menarche, menopause and other bioevents to fertility. Fertility patterns and differentials.

11.2 Demographic theories-biological, social and cultural.

11.3 Biological and socio-ecological factors influencing fecundity, fertility, natality and mortality.

12. Applications of Anthropology :

Here's the syllabus for Anthropology Paper 2:

1.1 Evolution of the Indian Culture and Civilization

1.2 Palaeo

1.3. Ethno-archaeology in India

2. Demographic profile of India

3.1 The structure and nature of traditional Indian social system—Varnashram, Purushartha, Karma, Rina and Rebirth.

3.2 Caste System in India

3.3 Sacred Complex and Nature-Man-Spirit Complex.

3.4. Impact of Buddhism, Jainism, Islam and Christianity of Indian society.

4. Emergence, growth and development in India—Contributions of the 18th, 19th and early 20th Century scholar-administrators. Contributions of Indian anthropologists to tribal and caste studies.

5.1 Indian Village

5.2 Linguistic and religious minorities and their social, political and economic status.

5.3 Indigenous and exogenous processes of socio-cultural change in Indian society: Sanskritization, Westernization, Modernization; Inter-play of little and great traditions; Panchayati Raj and social change; Media and Social change.

6.1 Tribal Situation in India

6.2 Problems of the tribal Communities

6.3 Developmental projects and their impact on tribal displacement and problems of rehabilitation. Development of forest policy and tribals. Impact of urbanisation and industrialization on tribal populations.

7.1 Problems of exploitation and deprivation of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. Constitutional safeguards for Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes.

7.2 Social change and contemporary tribal societies: Impact of modern democratic institutions, development programmes and welfare measures on tribals and weaker sections.

7.3 The concept of ethnicity; Ethnic conflicts and political developments; Unrest among tribal communities; Regionalism and demand for autonomy; Pseudo-tribalism. Social change among the tribes during colonial and post-independent India.

8.1 Impact of Hinduism, Buddhism, Christianity, Islam and other religions on tribal societies.

8.2 Tribe and nation state—a comparative study of tribal communities in India and other countries.

9.1 History of administration of tribal areas, tribal policies, plans, programmes of tribal development and their implementation. The concept of PTGs (Primitive Tribal Groups), their distribution, special programmes for their development. Role of N.G.O.s in tribal development.

9.2 Role of anthropology in tribal and rural development.

9.3 Contributions of anthropology to the understanding of regionalism, communalism and ethnic and political movements

Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be conducted for 250 marks each. The scope of the syllabus for optional subject papers (Paper VI and Paper VII) for the examination is broadly of the honours degree level i.e. a level higher than the bachelors’ degree and lower than the masters’ degree, mentioned the official notice.

The syllabus for optional subjects is as per the official notice on the UPSC website. For more information regarding the syllabus, visit the official website.

