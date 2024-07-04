UPSC CSE Mains 2024: Check out the syllabus for PSIR as optional subject, details inside

The preparation time has officially begun for the candidates shortlisted for the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2024. As per the information on the official website, the Civil Services Mains Examination 2024 is scheduled for September 20, 2024. As per the information on the official website, the Civil Services Mains Examination 2024 is scheduled for September 20, 2024.(HT file)

Along with the preparation of the General Studies papers, candidates will also have to prepare for the optional subject as well as for the Language papers. Candidates will have to score qualifying marks in Paper A (One of the Indian Languages to be selected by the candidate from the Languages included in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution) and Paper B (English).

Among the list of subjects mentioned by the commission in the official notification. Candidates have the choice to choose Political Science and International Relations as their optional subject (Paper 1 and Paper 2) which will be for 250 marks each.

Here's the syllabus for Political Science and International Relations Paper 1:

Political Theory and Indian Politics

1. Political Theory

2. Theories of state

3. Justice

4. Equality

5. Rights

6. Democracy

7. Concept of power

8. Political Ideologies

9. Indian Political Thought

10. Western Political Thought

Indian Government and Politics

1. Indian Nationalism

2. Making of the Indian Constitution

3. Salient Features of the Indian Constitution

4. (a) Principal Organs of the Union Government

4. (b) Principal Organs of the State Government

5. Grassroots Democracy

6. Statutory Institutions/Commissions

7. Federalism

8. Planning and Economic development

9. Caste, Religion and Ethnicity in Indian Politics

10. Party System

11. Social Movement

Here's the syllabus for Political Science and International Relations Paper 2:

Comparative Political Analysis and International Politics

1. Comparative Politics

2. State in Comparative Perspective

3. Politics of Representation and Participation

4. Globalisation

5. Approaches to the Study of International Relations

6. Key Concepts in International Relations

7. Changing International Political Order

8. Evolution of the International Economic System

9. United Nations

10. Regionalisation of World Politics

11. Contemporary Global Concerns

India and the World

1. Indian Foreign Policy

2. India’s Contribution to the Non-Alignment Movement Different phases; Current role

3. India and South Asia

4. India and the Global South

5. India and the Global Centres of Power

6. India and the UN System

7. India and the Nuclear Question

8. Recent developments in Indian Foreign Policy

Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be conducted for 250 marks each. The scope of the syllabus for optional subject papers (Paper VI and Paper VII) for the examination is broadly of the honours degree level i.e. a level higher than the bachelors’ degree and lower than the masters’ degree, mentioned the official notice.

The syllabus for optional subjects is as per the official notice on the UPSC website. For more information regarding the syllabus, visit the official website.

