UPSC CSE Mains 2024 DAF-1 released at upsc.gov.in, here’s the direct link to apply and other important details

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has released the Direct Application Form-1 (DAF 1) for the Civil Service (Mains) Examinations 2024. Candidates who qualified in the Preliminary examinations can check the DAF and apply for the Mains examination on the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC has released the Direct Application Form-1 for Civil Services Mains Examinations 2024. Apply via direct link.

It may be mentioned here that applications for CSE Mains 2024 have already begun on the website. Qualified candidates must apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024, by July 12, 2024 till 6 PM.

The Commission stated on its website, “Candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the above website before filling up the ONLINE DAF-I. “

Also read: UPSC CSE Mains 2024: Check out the syllabus for History as optional subject, details inside

Furthermore, the UPSC informed that any delay in submission of the DAF-I or documents in support beyond the prescribed date will not be allowed and will lead to cancellation of the candidature for the CSE-2024.

It may be mentioned here that the Union Public Service Commission announced the Civil Services Preliminary examination results on June 1, 2024, on its official website.

With the declaration of the preliminary examination result, qualifying candidates will now be called for the Mains round which consists of two parts – a written examination and a personality test. As per the UPSC calendar, the Civil Services Mains Examination 2024 is tentatively scheduled for September 20, 2024.

Also read: IAS officer Sonal Goel shares UPSC Mains marksheet, motivates aspirants

Also worth mentioning here, through the recruitment examinations, the UPSC aims to fill a total of 1,056 vacancies in the central government services and departments. This includes the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Police Service (IPS), and the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

Also read: UPSC CSE Prelims result 2024 released on upsc.gov.in, here's how to check and other details

Besides, 40 are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).

Check the official UPSC CSE Mains 2024 notification below:

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has released the Direct Application Form-1 (DAF 1) for the Civil Service (Mains) Examinations 2024. Candidates who qualified in the Preliminary examinations can check the DAF and apply for the Mains examination on the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

It may be mentioned here that applications for CSE Mains 2024 have already begun on the website. Qualified candidates must apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024, by July 12, 2024 till 6 PM.

The Commission stated on its website, “Candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the above website before filling up the ONLINE DAF-I. “

Also read: UPSC CSE Mains 2024: Check out the syllabus for History as optional subject, details inside

Furthermore, the UPSC informed that any delay in submission of the DAF-I or documents in support beyond the prescribed date will not be allowed and will lead to cancellation of the candidature for the CSE-2024.

It may be mentioned here that the Union Public Service Commission announced the Civil Services Preliminary examination results on June 1, 2024, on its official website.

With the declaration of the preliminary examination result, qualifying candidates will now be called for the Mains round which consists of two parts – a written examination and a personality test. As per the UPSC calendar, the Civil Services Mains Examination 2024 is tentatively scheduled for September 20, 2024.

Also read: IAS officer Sonal Goel shares UPSC Mains marksheet, motivates aspirants

Also worth mentioning here, through the recruitment examinations, the UPSC aims to fill a total of 1,056 vacancies in the central government services and departments. This includes the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Police Service (IPS), and the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

Also read: UPSC CSE Prelims result 2024 released on upsc.gov.in, here's how to check and other details

Besides, 40 are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).

Check the official UPSC CSE Mains 2024 notification below:

|#+|

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.