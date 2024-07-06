AIASL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1049 Customer Service Executive posts at aiasl.in

AI Airport Services Limited has invited applications for Customer Service Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AIASL at aiasl.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1049 posts in the organisation. AIASL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1049 Customer Service Executive posts

The last date to apply is till July 14, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Sr. Customer Service Executive: 343 posts

Customer Service Executive: 706 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Sr. Customer Service Executive: Graduate under 10+2+3 pattern from a recognized with 5 years of experience in any of the area or combination thereof, of fares, reservation, ticketing computerized passenger check in/ cargo handling. Should be proficient in use of PC. Good command over spoken and written English apart from that of Hindi. The age limit for general category candidates should be 33 years.

Customer Service Executive: Graduate from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern. Preference will be given to candidate having Airline/GHA/Cargo/Airline Ticketing Experience or Airline Diploma or Certified course like Diploma in IATA-UFTAA or IATA-FIATA or IATA-DGR or IATA CARGO. The age limit for general category candidates is 28 years.

Application Fee

A non-refundable Application Fee of Rs.500/- (Rupees Five Hundred Only) by means of a Demand Draft in favor of “AI AIRPORT SERVICES LIMITED”, payable at Mumbai to be attached to the application format. No fees are to be paid by Ex-servicemen / candidates belonging to SC/ST communities.

Other Details

Consideration of SC/ST/OBC/Ex-Servicemen/Economically Weaker Section candidates will be as per the Government Directives on reservation of posts.

How to Apply

Visit the official website of AIASL at aiasl.in.

Click on Recruitment link available on the home page.

Click on Customer Service Executive link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIASL.