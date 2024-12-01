Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 revised provisional selection list released at cetcell.mahacet.org, download here

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the revised provisional selection list for NEET PG CET 2024. Candidates who applied for the counselling process can can check the selection list on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 revised provisional selection list has been released at cetcell.mahacet.org.

As per the official notice, selected candidates need to report to join physically as per NEET(PG) 2024 Information Brochure from November 30 to December 4, 2024 up to 5:30pm.

Additionally, the last date to fill the Status Retention Form is December 4, 2024 up to 5:30 pm in person.

“The admitting institute will verify the documents and ascertain eligibility of the candidates as per the NEET(PG)- 2024 brochure before confirming the admission,” the notice states.

Besides, candidates will have to deposit all the required original documents and pay the fees at the time of physical reporting.

Worth mentioning here, the CAP Round 2 will begin on December 16 onwards.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2024: Here's how to check revised provisional selection list

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the provisional selection list:

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org Go to CAP section available on the home page. In the new page, click on the NEET-PGM under post-graduate courses in medical education section. Click on the link that reads “REVISED PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST FOR NEET(PG)-CET 2024.” A PDF file will open containing the revised provisional list of selected candidates. Download the PDF file and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.