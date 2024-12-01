Menu Explore
ADRE grade 3 result 2024: Here’s how to check merit list when released at slrcg3.sebaonline.org

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 01, 2024 01:46 PM IST

ADRE grade 3 result 2024: Check the steps to download results when released at slrcg3.sebaonline.org.

The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam will be announcing the result of the Assam direct recruitment examination (ADRE) for grade 3 posts in due course of time. When released, candidates who appeared in the examination will be able to check their results on the official website at slrcg3.sebaonline.org.

ADRE grade 3 result 2024: Check steps to download results when released. (HT file)

Alternatively, the ADRE grade 3 results 2024 will also be available on assam.gov.in.

ADRE grade 3 results 2024: Here's how to download the results

  1. Visit the official website at slrcg3.sebaonline.org
  2. On the home page, click on the ADRE grade 3 result link.
  3. Enter your login credentials and click on submit.
  4. Your ADRE grade 3 results 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Notably, the SLRC conducted the examination in September, following which it released answer key. Candidates were also given the opportunity to challenge the answer key.

Up next, the commission will prepare and declare the result using the final answer key.

Along with the ADRE grade 3 results, the commission will also announce category/post-wise cut-off marks.

Through the recruitment exam, the SLRC aims to fill 7,650 grade 3 vacancies at various departments of the state government.

The examination was conducted in two phases. In the first phase, the recruitment test for HSSLC or Class 12 posts was held on September 15. For graduate and HSLC driver posts, the test was held on September 29.

Meanwhile, the SLRC Assam conducted the ADRE grade 4 examination for HSLC, HSLC+ITI and Class 8 level posts on October 27, and the provisional answer keys have been released at slrcg4.sebaonline.org.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

