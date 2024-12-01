NTA SWAYAM July 2024 exam city slips released at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam, direct link to download here

National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the SWAYAM July 2024 semester exam city intimation slips. Candidates who are appearing in the examination can download the exam city slips on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam. NTA SWAYAM July 2024 exam city slips have been released at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam.

The NTA informed in an official notification that candidates that the exam city slip should not be treated as the admit card. The notice reads, “This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City allotted where the Examination Centre will be located to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of SWAYAM July 2024 Semester Examination will be issued separately.”

The NTA SWAYAM July 2024 semester exams are scheduled to be conducted on December 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2024. The examination will be held in two sessions - the first session will begin from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, whereas the second session will start from 3 PM and end at 6 PM.

Registrations for NTA SWAYAM July semester examinations concluded on November 4, 2024a, and payment of online application fee could be paid till November 4, up to 11:50 PM.

Additionally, candidates could make corrections on their applications between November 5 to November 6, 2024.

NTA SWAYAM July 2024 semester exams: How to download exam city slips

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the exam city slips.

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam. On the homepage, click on the link to download the exam city slip. Enter the credentials in the space provided and submit. The exam city slip will be displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates can contact NTA Helpdesk on 011-4075 9000/011-6922770 or send an e-mail at swayam@nta.ac.in in case they face any difficulty in downloading/checking the examination city intimation slip.

Candidates are also advised to visit the official website for further information.