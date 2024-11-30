Vocabulary Made Easy series: Learn a new word and update your knowledge
There are many ways where an individual could improve their language skills. Reading is one among them.
Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.
Zenith (Noun)
Meaning: the time at which something is most powerful or successful
Example: It was a goal worthy of George Best at his zenith
Vitriol (Noun)
Meaning: bitter criticism or malice
Example: The body lies down and then the brain pours bitter vitriol on the day
Vanguard (Noun)
Meaning: a group of people leading the way in new developments or ideas
Example: His carefully negotiated product loyalties place him in the vanguard of a powerful new industry
Whimsical (Adjective)
Meaning: playfully quaint or fanciful, especially in an appealing and amusing way
Example: A whimsical sense of humour
Wary (Adjective)
Meaning: feeling or showing caution about possible dangers or problems
Example: Shrewd and wary was Leofric, careful and measured in all things, nothing beyond him
Whet (Verb)
Meaning: sharpen the blade of (a tool or weapon)
Example: She took out her dagger and began to whet its blade in even, rhythmic strokes
Usury (Noun)
Meaning: the action or practice of lending money at unreasonably high rates of interest
Example: The religion condemns usury
Tome (Noun)
Meaning: a book, especially a large, heavy, scholarly one
Example: It looks, in short, like a general reader's fantasy of a scholarly tome
Tenuous (Adjective)
Meaning: very weak or slight
Example: The dictator has managed to retain his tenuous hold on power
Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.
- His philosophy has a ____________ connection with Plato. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Tenuous, Tome)
- As Mongolian incomes tended to be seasonal there was ample opportunity for ____________. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Usury, Whet)
- Can you think of some antonyms for the words Wary and Vanguard?
- Can you think of some synonyms for the words Zenith and Whimsical?
(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)