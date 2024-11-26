Vocabulary Made Easy series: Brush up your language skills to score well in exams
Reading helps students learn new words and is proven to help people improve their vocabulary.
Having a strong hold over one's language skills can help them in expressing better during exams. This can be an added factor to score better in exams. Students can improve their language skills in various ways. Reading helps them learn new words and is proven to help people improve their vocabulary.
Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.
Boor (Noun)
Meaning: a rough and bad-mannered person
Example: At last the big obnoxious boor had been dealt a stunning blow for his uncouth and belligerent manner
Cloying (Adjective)
Meaning: excessively sweet, rich, or sentimental, especially to a disgusting or sickening degree
Example: It did not result in the best pie - it was cloying and overly sweet
Calumny (Noun)
Meaning: the making of false and defamatory statements about someone in order to damage their reputation; slander
Example: It would be a calumny on the reputation of that great man to suggest it
Declivity (Noun)
Meaning: a downward slope
Example: When he walked, he walked as though he went down a declivity
Coterie (Noun)
Meaning: a small group of people with shared interests or tastes, especially one that is exclusive of other people
Example: He has numerous houses in several countries and embraces a coterie of celebrity friends
Deride (Verb)
Meaning: express contempt for; ridicule
Example: The decision was derided by environmentalists
Din (Noun)
Meaning: a loud, unpleasant, and prolonged noise
Example: I could barely hear the announcement above the din
Eschew (Verb)
Meaning: deliberately avoid using; abstain from
Example: He appealed to the crowd to eschew violence
Fetid (Adjective)
Meaning: smelling extremely unpleasant
Example: The fetid water of the marsh
Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.
- They ______________ political discussion. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Eschew, Fetid)
- I couldn't talk to him at the party. There was such a _______. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Din, Deride)
- Can you think of some antonyms for the words Coterie and Declivity?
- Can you think of some synonyms for the words Cloying and Calumny?
Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.
(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)